Norfolk Southern Increases Quarterly Dividend by 15 Cents

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 14% increase in its quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, from $1.09 to $1.24 per share.

"This increase in the dividend payment represents our confidence in the strength of the company and its prospects for long-term growth. Since our founding 40 years ago, we have been committed to providing our shareholders with a solid return on their investment," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman and CEO.

The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 158 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.The dividend is payable February 21, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 4, 2022. Norfolk Southern reduced the days between shareholder of record date and payable date beginning in the second quarter of 2021, effectively accelerating payments to shareholders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

