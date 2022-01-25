BigID Announces Splunk Ventures Investment to Extend Data Management Innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced Splunk Ventures is investing in BigID's next phase of growth and innovative technology development.

Splunk Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of Splunk Inc., the data platform leader for security and observability, and is dedicated to investing in organizations that expand and enhance the value of business data to drive outcomes. BigID is an innovator in data intelligence, with an ML-powered enterprise platform that reimagines data management for data discovery, privacy, security, and governance. BigID helps customers proactively manage and protect their data, reduce risk, and get more value from their data.

Data drives the world, and as digital transformation and cloud initiatives continue to accelerate, BigID's modern approach to data management is purpose built to address the challenges of today's data landscape. With BigID, customers can make better decisions with their data, achieve compliance, scale with evolving data privacy and protection landscape, and ultimately reimagine how they manage their data.

"Now more than ever, organizations need clearcut ways to harness their data to drive innovation while also remaining compliant and secure," said Varoon Bhagat, vice president of Corporate Development for Splunk. "Our investment in BigID is the latest example of our commitment to transform data into business value and remove the barrier between data and action."

"We're thrilled to partner with Splunk as we help customers unleash the value of their data," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "Teaming up with Splunk is a natural fit—it's all about the data, after all—as we continue to innovate for our customers across privacy, security, and governance for today's and tomorrow's data landscape."

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

