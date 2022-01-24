Ten Sklar Kirsh Attorneys Named to 2022 Southern California Super Lawyers List

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh announced today that 10 of the firm's attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2022 Southern California Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to be named a 'Super Lawyer.' Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.

The following Sklar Kirsh attorneys have been selected to the 2022 Southern California Super Lawyers list:

Jennifer L. Borow - Business & Corporate

Peter R. Fischer - Real Estate

Justin M. Goldstein - Intellectual Property Litigation

Owen Gross - Real Estate

Stephen I. Halper - Business & Corporate

Robbin L. Itkin - Bankruptcy

Andrew T. Kirsh - Real Estate

Ian S. Landsberg - Bankruptcy

Michael Rosner - Business & Corporate

Jeffrey A. Sklar - Business & Corporate

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Sklar Kirsh LLP