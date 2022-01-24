Infusion Associates Opens New Outpatient Clinic in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Outpatient IV therapy provider expands company footprint to eastern Michigan, planning to open at least three more locations near Detroit in 2022

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Associates (IA), a leading provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion therapy in the midwest, today opened their first clinic on the east side of the state located in Ann Arbor at 250 West Eisenhower Parkway. IA plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber at a future date.

Aligned with the company's patient-first mission, the refurbished space allows for patients in the greater Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area to receive their infusion and injection therapies in a more accessible and comfortable environment staffed by medical professionals. The new clinic is the company's sixth location in the midwest and offers 10 chairs for patients to receive their treatments.

"Infusion Associates is constantly looking for ways to make access to care easier for our patients, and we're excited to finally be able to provide this life changing care to patients in eastern Michigan," said Infusion Associates' Director of Operations, John Crawford. "We continue to focus on providing site of care options for patients that are not only more accessible, but cost-effective for both patients and payers."

Infusion Associates handles prior authorizations for patients and healthcare providers in Ann Arbor to streamline the prescription medication and medical procedures process. Patients have the ability to receive their treatments 365 days per year in a comfortable and friendly environment with direct access to a medical provider.

Call (833) 394-0600 or visit Infusion Associates' website to request an appointment or refer a patient to the new Ann Arbor location: www.infusionassociates.com/office-locations/ann-arbor-mi

About Infusion Associates

Infusion Associates (IA) provides life enhancing therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal diseases or autoimmune disorders, in a warm and comfortable environment. Current infusion centers are located in Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Grand Haven, and Traverse City, Michigan as well as Plymouth, Minnesota. Infusion Associates provides both a patient and provider-friendly service that delivers high quality patient care while also being the lowest cost provider of infusion therapy. For more information, please visit www.infusionassociates.com.

Contact: Betsy Lipzinski, Marketing Manager

Phone: (616) 954-0600 ext. 133

Email: betsy.lipzinski@infusionassociates.com

Web: www.infusionassociates.com

