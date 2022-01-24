AT&T Becomes Fastest Major Internet Provider, Delivering Fiber with up to 5-Gigs of Speed

AT&T to bring up to 5-Gigs of symmetrical internet speeds across parts of its footprint; Introduces new simple, straightforward pricing

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the news? AT&T Fiber customers can now access the fastest internet 1 on the fastest growing fiber network2 with our new multi-gig speeds. Beginning today, nearly 5.2 million customer locations in parts of more than 70 metro areas , such as L.A., Atlanta and Dallas, will be able to take advantage of symmetrical 2-Gig and 5-Gig speed tiers.

And this is just the beginning: AT&T will continue bringing multi-gig-capable technology across our current fiber footprint throughout 2022 and as part of our future expansion efforts to cover 30 million customer locations by year-end 2025.

Also starting today, we're rolling out straightforward pricing across our consumer AT&T Fiber portfolio. For new customers, this means no equipment fees, no annual contract, no data caps and no price increase at 12 months — just the fastest internet, plus AT&T ActiveArmor SM internet security, next-gen Wi-Fi, and HBO Max included on our fastest speed plans – at no additional cost.

One more thing we're not hitting the brakes on is speed. We have achieved up to 10-Gig speeds in our labs.

AT&T Fiber, now with Hyper-Gig speeds, is truly internet that upgrades everything.

What are people saying?

"As we set out to become America's best connectivity provider, we're doubling down on fiber in our broadband infrastructure," said Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications. "With true multi-gig speeds, and symmetrical upload and download, AT&T Fiber will redefine how we experience the internet and drive innovation, from education, to work, to entertainment."

"The pandemic has significantly changed how consumers and businesses use the internet and what is required from a broadband provider," said Roger Entner, Founder and Lead Analyst of Recon Analytics. "Faster is better – but reliability is best. And AT&T has shown it has both with AT&T Fiber."

What is multi-gig and why is it beneficial?

According to a recent survey AT&T commissioned with Recon Analytics, 6 in 10 consumers purchased a new connected device in the last year.3 The average consumer has 13 connected devices in their home and that is expected to multiply. In addition – half of all workers now have the option to work remotely long term – which means video conferencing for hours is here to stay.3 Consumers and small businesses are consuming more data than ever, and we expect to continue to see data consumption increase from megabytes to terabytes.

Multi-gig speeds are primed for these growing demands and will provide more bandwidth for your households and small businesses to run a multitude of connected devices at once. Similar to freeways with several high-speed lanes, multi-gig speeds open those lanes for various connected devices to run at their fastest possible speed.

AT&T Fiber 2 GIG: $110/month + taxes4; AT&T Business Fiber 2 GIG: $225/month + taxes

Designed for the powerfully interconnected home or small business, our 2-Gig service provides customers with equal upload and download speeds and a strong, reliable connection. With the ability to support dozens of connected devices working at their fastest possible speeds today, customers can better avoid performance gaps to meet the evolving demands of business and entertainment.

AT&T Fiber 5 GIG: $180/month + taxes4; AT&T Business Fiber 5 GIG: $395/month + taxes

This is game-changing internet! With unsurpassed speeds and the ability to support dozens of connected devices, our 5-Gig service will allow customers to create, engage and connect at top speed. And boasting our maximum upload and download speeds, 5-Gig customers can work, live and play with more bandwidth than ever.

Plus – our multi-gig speed tiers include next generation Wi-Fi technology5 capable of delivering maximum speed and connectivity. And - HBO Max6 and AT&T ActiveArmorSM internet security are included at no additional charge to keep you entertained and safe from cybersecurity threats.

What about the digital divide? AT&T is committed to connecting more Americans to reliable, high-speed broadband internet in several ways, including expanding and upgrading our network and participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month and up to $75 on qualifying Tribal lands to reduce the cost of broadband service, including our new multi-gig speed tiers, which will become eligible for the benefit in the coming weeks.

And we are addressing the digital divide in education through our AT&T Connected Learning initiative which focuses on investing in connectivity, technology, digital literacy and education solutions to help today's learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. This includes opening more than 20 AT&T Connected Learning Centers across the country, all fitted with free access to high-speed AT&T Fiber internet and Wi-Fi.

Why Fiber? There's a big difference in the architectural nature of fiber compared to cable. Cable was designed to provide TV content to households, while fiber was designed specifically to provide high-speed internet. Fiber allows high-capacity tasks, such as uploading large documents during video calls and gaming, to flow seamlessly, even during high-usage times.

We're also keeping businesses connected with more than 675,000 U.S. business buildings lit with fiber from AT&T, enabling high-speed fiber connections to more than 2.75 million U.S. business customer locations. Nationwide, more than 9.5 million business customer locations are within 1,000 feet of our fiber.7

How can I get it? For more information or to check availability for all speed tiers of AT&T Fiber, visit att.com/fiberfast . And for more on our multi-gig tiers, visit att.com/hypergig later today.

How does this fit into our connectivity strategy? Our multi-gig fiber launch is all part of our mission to be the best connectivity provider in America, whether you're at home, work or on the move. We do this by combining the most reliable 5G network,8 with the nation's fastest growing fiber network,9 so you have a virtually seamless experience from a single source – AT&T. Being the best connectivity provider also means serving the critical mission of America's first responders. FirstNet ®, Built with AT&T, is the only purpose-built, nationwide wireless broadband communications platform dedicated to the public safety community.

