Allergan Aesthetics Announces Open Casting Call for BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA)

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV) announced today it will be hosting an open casting call seeking people who would like to share their BOTOX® Cosmetic Story. The company continues its commitment to showcase real people and real stories as part of its larger mission to create a more inclusive and authentic dialogue around the decision to receive aesthetic treatments. Building on the success of the original 'See Yourself' campaign, launched in 2021, BOTOX® Cosmetic, is launching its first ever open-casting call which will bring together new and existing patients to share their personal stories and treatment journeys in a national advertising campaign.

"We continue to be inspired by the individuals who use our products. We know that everyone has their own unique reason for receiving BOTOX® Cosmetic, and we want those authentic faces and voices to be a part of our campaign," said Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "Our goal is for people to see others like them and be empowered by their lives and their decisions. 'See Yourself' demystifies treatment, encourages transparency, and reflects our consumers in all of their beautiful forms, genders, and colors."

"The 'See Yourself' campaign featuring real people, reached almost one billion adults in 2021. This year, our goal is to reach even more people," said Jasson Gilmore, Senior Vice President Digital & Consumer Marketing, Allergan Aesthetics. "The finalists from the open casting call will be asked to share their experiences as part of our nationwide advertising campaign set to go live across TV, social media, and other digital channels later this year."

The BOTOX® Cosmetic open casting call starts today and will remain open through March 2022**. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply by submitting their application at www.BOTOXCosmeticCasting.com. Applicants are encouraged to watch the first 'See Yourself' campaign documentary-style shorts to help inform this year's submissions.

**All applicants must be 21 years old or older to participate. Prospective candidates will be screened by a third-party casting agency to ensure unbiased and diverse stories will be spotlighted in the campaign. Candidates who have never received BOTOX® Cosmetic will be assessed by a specialist to determine if they are appropriate for treatment with BOTOX® Cosmetic; if appropriate, they will be treated with BOTOX® Cosmetic. Candidates who advance to the final stages may be asked to share additional information about themselves and their BOTOX® Cosmetic journey and reasons for consideration. Finalists will be taken to a professional set to capture content for the campaign. They will also be asked to create a 'treatment diary' that follows their experience getting BOTOX® Cosmetic for others to follow along.

To learn more about BOTOX® Cosmetic's casting call, please visit www.BOTOXCosmeticCasting.com or follow us on @BotoxCosmetic to join the conversation and see real stories with #SeeYourself. To learn more about treatment with BOTOX® Cosmetic or to find a provider, please visit www.BOTOXCosmetic.com .

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Important Information

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, and/or forehead lines.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported. They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc®, Dysport®, or Xeomin® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include: dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of your eyelids and dry eyes.

APPROVED USES

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

About Allergan Aesthetics

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Their aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Their goal is to consistently provide customers worldwide with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

