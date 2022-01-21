School Fair at the San Antonio Food Bank to Share Education Information, Fresh Produce with Families Free event to bring San Antonio community together for School Choice Week celebration

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education takes a village. On Saturday, Jan. 29, several hundred families and educators will celebrate learning and the power of community at a school fair at the San Antonio Food Bank from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free fair will offer families the opportunity to explore an array of schools all in one spot — traditional public schools, charter schools, private schools, virtual schools, and home education options — and to receive free, one-on-one help with school applications. Besides receiving school information, each family at the event will receive a free bag of fresh fruits and vegetables courtesy of the San Antonio Food Bank.

The community event will also feature family-friendly activities and entertainment, including face painting, balloon animals, and more! The first 100 children at the event will receive Raising Cane's gift cards and each child at the event will receive a free snack bag.

This event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. During the Week, school fairs will take place in more than a dozen major cities around the U.S., including Las Vegas, Jersey City, and Colorado Springs.

"The last two years have been incredibly disruptive for families," said Colleen Dippel, CEO of Families Empowered. "At Families Empowered, we have been laser-focused on helping families find schools that work for them. We are thrilled to be able to partner with the San Antonio Food Bank and National School Choice Week to bring families and schools together so that kids enroll in schools that will be the best fit for them moving forward."

The San Antonio Food Bank is located at 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy. Families unable to attend in person are invited to use https://applysa.org/ to find schools and access application links.

This event is organized by Families Empowered, which brings families information so they can choose the education that works best for them.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

