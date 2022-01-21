BOSTWICK-BRAUN CEO ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF BILL MILLERD

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark C. Christie, President and CEO of The Bostwick-Braun Company, today announced the retirement of Bill Millerd, General Manager of its Southern Hardware division.

Bill had a distinguished 47-year career in the hardware industry, serving most of the last 10 years as Southern Hardware's general manager. Previously, he held several leadership roles in general management, merchandising and marketing at RKB Enterprises, HDW Inc. and LDR Industries.

Recently, Bill was recognized by PRO Group and Distribution America for his outstanding career at their annual Executive Planning Conference. While at the conference, many suppliers expressed their respect for Bill's straightforward style and excellent communication skills.

In 2019, Bill worked closely with Kevin Goggans, Randy Johnston and the entire Southern Hardware team to add more than $6 million of new business from HDW, which was closing its doors.

"I personally appreciated Bill's depth of industry knowledge and perspective on the business as well as his passion for sharing this throughout our organization," said Mark C. Christie. "I am also grateful that Bill delayed his retirement plans so we could restructure Southern Hardware's commercial and operational leadership."

Bill is now shifting his focus to relaxing at his beautiful lake home with plenty of good fishing. We thank Bill for all his team contributions, celebrate his many achievements and wish him the very best in retirement.

About The Bostwick-Braun Company

The Bostwick-Braun Company is a wholesale distributor of hardware and industrial supplies, and is one of the largest and oldest in the Midwest. For more than 160 years, we have assisted stores with their supply needs and provided them with business services and guidance to ensure their longevity. We also supply companies with MRO products, fasteners, cutting tools and value-add solutions that help them reduce costs and improve productivity.

