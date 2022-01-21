American Made, Comfort-Air®Nx Reusable N95 Respirator Contracted by US Government, Shipped Worldwide

Dentec Safety Specialists, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Dentec Safety Specialists, Inc.)

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dentec Safety Specialists Inc. (www.dentecsafety.com), with a Canadian head office and manufacturing facility in Lenexa, KS specializes in PPE and Safety Equipment. Member of AMMA, NIOSH (CDC) certified, and Health Canada approved, the Comfort-Air®Nx (Nx, No Exhalation Valve) Respirator has shipped to Cook Islands, Australia, Italy, England, and New Zealand. Contracted by the US Government, Dentec Safety received a multimillion-dollar PPE grant as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act, a $2 trillion Coronavirus stimulus bill provided by the US Federal Government), and a contract for 125,000 respirators with 500,000 replacement filters for distribution to US healthcare workers.

Photo Credit: IGNITE MISSIONS Kerri Tidwell RN (CNW Group/Dentec Safety Specialists, Inc.)

"Dentec stepped up to produce personal protective equipment to protect our communities from the threat of COVID-19," said Governor Laura Kelly. "We appreciate their commitment to protecting Kansans and Americans through their services."

Two-way filtration when breathing in and out, the Comfort-Air®Nx, an elastomeric respirator, provides better fit and an air-tight seal for all face shapes and sizes. The N95 and P100 filters can be disinfected, are reusable for one year (use dependant), contributing to 95% waste reduction and 90% cost savings versus disposable respirators.

"With the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant, we need to make high grade mask protection a priority for all healthcare workers, grocery store employees and workers on factory lines," said Nicolas Smit, Executive Director, American Masks Manufacturers Association (AMMA). "Any public space and business should move to elastomeric masks like the Comfort-Air®Nx to keep schools open and the economy going."

The White House National COVID-19 Supply Coordinator continues to deal with the Omicron surge, as well as to enhance the National stockpile. Public awareness about reusable respirators is minimal while the environmental impact of disposables masks continues to mount.

Since 2004, Dentec Safety Specialists Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of safety products in North America. Decades of expertise in Industrial Safety and innovative design technologies have solidified Dentec as progressive thought leaders.

Based out of Newmarket, ON Canada, with a respirator manufacturing facility in Kansas, raw materials are sourced from US manufacturers. Dentec supports the industrial, safety, food service, janitorial/ sanitation, automotive aftermarket, and healthcare sectors.

