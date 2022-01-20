Zynex Adds Knee Bracing to Its Pain Management Division

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced it is adding post-operative and OA (Osteoarthritis) knee braces to its line of pain and rehabilitation products.

Knees are the most commonly injured body part, accounting for more than 10.4 million knee injury patients annually. Additionally, knee problems account for over 19 million medical visits each year, making it the most common reason to see an orthopedic surgeon. Osteoarthritis (OA) is often caused by joint inflammation and results in degeneration of joint cartilage. Family history, lifelong usage, obesity, or fractures can contribute to this significant medical ailment. Knee braces can limit the wear and tear on the affected joint, enabling inflammation to settle and reducing pain/degeneration of the affected knee joint and thereby delaying or minimizing the need for surgery. Braces are proven to relieve pain and increase mobility, even in those with moderate to severe ligament injuries and OA.

Post-operative knee braces are typically used after orthopedic surgeries such as tendon or meniscus repairs, ACL/PCL/MCL, or fixing fractures of the knee.

"We are now introducing and training these products to our nationwide sales force. Knee braces are well known among our prescribers, especially in the orthopedic area and also commonly reimbursed by health insurance companies," said Thomas Sandgaard, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Zynex. "I am excited to be adding more products to what we are offering to our existing prescribers and sales call points as we continue to diversify our revenue streams."

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufacturers, markets and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

