SWEETHEARTS CANDIES REVEALS "WORDS OF ENCOURAGEMENT" AS ITS 2022 THEME

BRYAN, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just when we all need a little boost, iconic Sweethearts Candies today released a video revealing its especially inspiring theme for 2022: Words of Encouragement. Fans of the beloved candy hearts will find 16 new sayings inside this year's boxes including, "WAY 2 GO," "CRUSH IT" AND "HIGH FIVE" alongside classic messages like "BE MINE," HUG ME" and "CUTIE PIE", available now nationwide through the Valentine's Day season.

(PRNewsfoto/Spangler Candy Company)

The 2022 theme aims to show recipients just how special they are, give their spirits a lift and say a special thank you to anyone who helped them do and become their best – from teachers, mentors and coaches, to family, friends, teammates and countless other difference-makers.

To kick the Valentine's Day season off on an especially positive note, Sweethearts will send 500 people a free box of candy hearts, along with a special card, courtesy of their admirers. Starting today, Sweethearts fans can visit SweetheartsCandies.com to nominate anyone who they feel deserves words of encouragement or has given them a boost. Nominations are now open, and winners will be selected in time to receive their candy hearts by Valentine's Day.

"From the beginning, our candies have delighted while serving a purpose. They give people a playfully affectionate way to express to friends, family, and other important people in our lives how special they are," said Diana Eschhofen, Director of Corporate Communications for Spangler Candy Company, Sweethearts' family-owned maker. "Words of encouragement are timeless and relevant for people of all generations, just like Sweethearts Candies, which have been shared amongst family and friends for 120 years."

Sweethearts are available for purchase in a variety of options including five-count packs, or as single boxes, and are also available in assorted bag sizes this year. Sweethearts can be found at major drug, mass, and grocery stores nationwide, both in-store and online. Boxes feature the original Sweethearts Candies colors and flavors including Wintergreen, Orange, Lemon-Lime, Blueberry, Banana, Grape and Cherry.

For more information about Sweethearts Candies, visit SweetheartsCandies.com.

About Spangler Candy Company

Spangler Candy Company has been family-owned and operated in Bryan, OH since 1902. Under its Dum-Dums® flagship, it is one of the largest lollipop producers in the world and the only major candy cane producer in the United States. Other products include Saf-T-Pops®, Spangler® Circus Peanuts and Sweethearts®, Necco® Wafers, Canada® Mints and Bit-O-Honey®

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spangler Candy Company