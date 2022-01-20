NEXT WEEK: Massachusetts Communities Bring Hope, Can-Do Spirit to School Choice Week Celebrations

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great students and great schools deserve a celebration. That's the message Massachusetts families are bringing to their hundreds of events for National School Choice Week 2022.

Massachusetts schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 432 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Massachusetts, the four Massachusetts Department of Transportation Bridges (Bunker Hill, Longfellow, Fore River, and Burns) will light up on Jan. 23 from dusk till dawn.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Massachusetts, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Charlie Baker officially proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be Massachusetts School Choice Week. Across the state, additional communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the city of West Springfield.

"Supporting school choice and encouraging parental involvement in education should be common sense," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "This Week we celebrate how school choice allows families to find a great educational fit where their children are inspired, successful, and happy."

To download a guide to Massachusetts school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/massachussetts.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Massachusetts events at schoolchoiceweek.com/massachussetts.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

