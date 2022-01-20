NEXT WEEK: K-12 Parents, Educators Unite for School Choice Week Celebrations in Connecticut As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great students and great schools deserve a celebration. That's the message Connecticut families are bringing to their more than 200 events for National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Connecticut schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 223 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. One of the notable events in Connecticut will be a virtual school expo hosted by the New Haven Public School District on Saturday, Jan. 29 to share public magnet options with families.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Connecticut, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with limited open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of North Haven and West Haven.

"The lives of Connecticut children are impacted every single day by the learning opportunities they can or cannot access," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Raising awareness about school choice accelerates the march toward ensuring all Connecticut kids—regardless of background or income—receive a quality education."

To download a guide to Connecticut school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/connecticut.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Connecticut events at schoolchoiceweek.com/connecticut.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

