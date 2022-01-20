IntegriChain Announces Leadership Changes

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced key promotions on its executive leadership team following its recent rapid growth. Joshua Halpern , previously Executive Vice President of Product and Strategy, is now President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Bradley Burget , previously Senior Vice President of Operations, has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Vickie Koshushchenko , previously Senior Vice President of People and Culture, is now Chief People Officer. In addition, following IntegriChain's acquisition of Blue Fin Group (press release), William Roth , the management consulting firm's founder, will be General Manager and Managing Partner of Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company.

"With IntegriChain's rapid organic and inorganic growth over the last several years, the leadership appointments of Josh, Brad, and Vickie are necessary and well deserved," said Kevin Leininger , CEO of IntegriChain. "As co-founder of IntegriChain, Josh has been an integral part of the company's vision and success. As President and COO, he will create an operational organization that delivers a truly unified customer experience, enabling our customers to fully benefit from the power of ICyte as a unified platform for market access. With Brad's extensive engineering and product management experience, he is an exceptional choice for our technology and product visionary. Under his leadership, IntegriChain will continue to deliver innovation in its product roadmaps for the unified ICyte Platform, tapping into the latest technologies that can rapidly bring the next generation of data science innovation into ICyte products. With Brad at the helm, we will continue to be the leading innovative product and technology company for pharma market access. Vickie has done an outstanding job of building our global team, and I trust will continue to be an exceptional leader of our human capital and culture programs. Of course, we also welcome Bill to our leadership team and look forward to tackling our customers' key commercialization challenges together."

About Josh Halpern, President and Chief Operating Officer

With more than 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical commercialization, data, and analytics, Josh Halpern is responsible for IntegriChain's day-to-day operations including its Managed Services, Data Products, and Professional Services organizations. He focuses on driving alignment across the company's operations, its go-to-market strategy and teams, and its technology organization and roadmaps. Previously, Josh served as Executive Vice President of Product and Strategy for IntegriChain, responsible for the commercial and product strategy of the company. His full bio is available here .

About Brad Burget, Chief Technology Officer

As CTO, Brad Burget drives the technology innovation for IntegriChain with accountability for the company's Product, Engineering, PMO, and technical shared services to deliver value to customers. Brad delivers the vision and is an evangelist for IntegriChain's unified ICyte Platform for market access and commercialization to customers and key stakeholders. Brad has more than 25 years of experience in product management and engineering in the life sciences and technology industries, leading large development teams as companies scaled to the next level. Throughout his career, he has driven leading-edge analytics technology selection and integration, creating best-in-class analytics platforms. His full bio is available here .

About Vickie Kozhushchenko, Chief People Officer

Kozhushchenko is responsible for IntegriChain's global HR organization, including talent acquisition, organization and talent development, and people operations. She delivers more than 20 years of global HR experience, including senior executive roles at Clean Earth, Aramark, Turner Broadcasting System, Comcast and Coordinated Health and extensive acquisition integration experience. Her full bio is available here .

About William Roth, General Manager and Managing Partner, Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company

Bill Roth, a recognized expert on business model development in healthcare, leads the Blue Fin Group consulting company under the IntegriChain umbrella. Bill founded Blue Fin in 2001 and grew the organization into a leading access and commercialization management consulting firm. For more than 25 years, he has helped both start-ups and industry leaders improve patient care, financial health, and the strategic direction of their organizations. Prior to founding Blue Fin, Bill spent nearly 10 years at Cardinal Health in management and executive roles. His full bio is available here .

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is Life Sciences' data and application backbone for patient access and therapy commercialization. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to orchestrate commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR , a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

About Blue Fin Group, an IntegriChain Company

Blue Fin Group develops strategies to optimize patient access, commercialization, and gross-to-net to support Life Sciences manufacturers throughout the product life cycle. Blue Fin Group is a full-service management consulting firm delivering research, strategy, and implementation to help manufacturers align all the elements of marketing, market access, field sales, pharmacy and distribution, and patient services as a seamless commercial strategy that helps optimize patient outcomes. The team of highly experienced consultants and access professionals has served more than 300 manufacturers–primarily those commercializing their first asset or large global firms with products that span cell and gene therapies, orphan/rare, specialty, primary care, vaccines, biosimilars, and generics. For more information, visit https://consultbfg.com/ or follow on Twitter @ bluefingroup and LinkedIn .

