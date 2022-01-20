Aspirant Named Official Consultant of the Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Aspirant, global management and technology consultancy, as Official Consultant. This partnership will facilitate collaboration between the companies, as well as create additional avenues for supporting the firm's Connection of Hope initiative.

Aspirant Management and Technology Consulting

Andrew Rupert, Aspirant's Senior Director of Marketing & Communications, believes that exposure to the Penguins' championship professionalism and a new industry represent significant potential for growth.

"Along with the rest of the Pittsburgh business community, we admire the Penguins not just for what they have achieved, but how they have achieved it," Rupert says. "By partnering with one of the most successful and well-respected sports franchises, Aspirant will have the chance to apply our integrated expertise to an entirely different setting. We're very excited about the opportunity this relationship will create for both organizations."

Terry Kalna, Chief Revenue Officer for the Pittsburgh Penguins, is also enthusiastic about the partnership.

"The Penguins are proud to partner with Aspirant as an official consultant," Kalna says. "They are one of Pittsburgh's fastest growing companies, and we're thrilled to support their continued growth."

Aspirant's accelerating revenue was recognized by Pittsburgh Business Times' Fast 50 list for 2021. PBT also named the firm a Best Place to Work each of the last two years.

ABOUT ASPIRANT

Aspirant is a global management and technology consulting firm based on a different approach. We utilize integrated expertise across lean, experienced teams to deliver sustainable results for our clients. We remain committed to raising awareness of, and helping prevent, domestic abuse through our Connection of Hope campaign.

ABOUT THE PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

The Penguins are a professional ice hockey team established in the 1967 expansion of the National Hockey League. They are amongst the most successful and popular franchises, having won 5 Stanley Cup titles and perennially boasting the strongest telecast ratings. The organization is also routinely recognized in the community for its multitude of philanthropic programs.

SOURCE Aspirant