Vanta More Than Triples Customer Base

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanta, the leader in automated security compliance, today announced the company more than tripled its customer base to more than 2,000 fast-growing businesses in 45 countries. Vanta now monitors data from more than 130,000 employees, helping companies automate their security monitoring and prove security to customers and investors. On its fifth anniversary, Vanta also tripled its employee headcount to meet growing demand for its solutions, with plans to double headcount in the coming year.

In the wake of increasing data breaches and cyber attacks impacting startups and enterprises alike, protecting consumer data is more critical than ever. Over the past year, Vanta helped thousands of businesses improve their security posture to protect data and instill consumer trust, while helping them achieve compliance certifications necessary for business growth. Specifically, Vanta added four new security standards in 2021, now supporting SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO 27001, PCI DSS and GDPR. Through ongoing platform improvements, the company automates 90 percent of the work needed to prove compliance with SOC 2, 85 percent for HIPAA and 80 percent for ISO 27001.

"I'm proud of the Vanta team for an incredible year of rapid growth and success," said Christina Cacioppo, Vanta CEO and Co-Founder. "In addition to securing investment and expanding support for four leading security and data standards, Vanta more than tripled its global customer base in 2021 thanks in large part to word-of-mouth by current customers. We're excited to continue building on and delivering the best-in-class security and compliance products to help our customers focus on what they do best – growing their business."

Vanta's customers play a major part in its growth and success, helping drive the product roadmap and evangelizing the company amongst their peers. To continue providing the highest level of support, Vanta grew its customer success team more than fivefold and streamlined its user interface to enable users to see more assessments, audits and policies in one place. The company built relationships with the top four audit firms and grew its auditor network sixfold to give customers more choices in selecting the best auditor for their needs. Vanta also added 32 integrations with leading cloud services, identity providers and HR tools – including AWS, jumpcloud, KnowBe4, Microsoft Intune and onelogin – to make it even easier and faster for customers to complete security audits.

After securing SOC 2 Type II compliance in January 2021, Vanta raised a $50 million Series A funding round led by Sequoia in May. The company opened offices in San Francisco and New York and sponsored its first in-person conference, SaaStr, in September, and its first international conference, Slush, in Helsinki in December. Vanta was also named to the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list and as A Top Startup to Join by Breakout List.

In addition to growing headcount, over the coming year Vanta plans to continue refining its platform, roll out additional product enhancements to increase automation and customization, and offer improved resources to better support and grow its global customer base. To learn more about Vanta solutions, customers and job openings, visit: https://www.vanta.com.

