TI buffer amplifier increases signal bandwidth tenfold in data-acquisition systems

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today introduced the industry's widest-bandwidth high-input-impedance (Hi-Z) buffer amplifier, capable of supporting frequency bandwidths as high as 3 GHz. The wider bandwidth and high slew rates of the BUF802 enable higher signal throughput and minimal input settling time. Designers can leverage this faster throughput to measure higher-frequency signals more accurately in test and measurement applications including oscilloscopes, active probes and high-frequency data-acquisition systems. For more information, see www.ti.com/BUF802-pr.

Test and measurement engineers can save months of design time by eliminating the need for custom ASICs and simplifying front-end designs

The bandwidth achieved by the BUF802 was previously only possible by using application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) that can increase system design time, complexity and cost. By eliminating ASICs, designers who use TI's buffer can get to market faster while achieving a wide dynamic range at a fraction of the cost. Begin designing today with the reference design, "Flexible 3.2-GSPS multi-channel AFE reference design for DSOs, radar and 5G wireless test systems."

Achieve ASIC-level performance with the industry's widest bandwidth

Previous alternatives to ASIC-based design implementations required dozens of discrete components such as field-effect transistors (FETs), protection diodes and transistors. These discrete, FET-input amplifier-based implementations add to a design's bill-of-materials (BOM) cost and system complexity and are unable to deliver the same bandwidth as ASICs, thus limiting the signal throughput of data-acquisition applications.

The BUF802 provides a single-chip alternative to ASICs or FET-input amplifier-based implementations by integrating the features of discrete components while providing 10 times wider bandwidth than FET-input amplifiers, matching the performance of custom ASICs. To learn more about the differences between the BUF802 and discrete implementations, see the technical article, "Simplify analog front-ends with Hi-Z buffers."

Scale front-end designs from 100 MHz to 3 GHz with the same BOM

The flexible BUF802 is the industry's first buffer to enable quiescent current adjustment for a range of bandwidth and signal swing requirements, from 100 MHz to 3 GHz at 1-V peak to peak (V PP ) and as high as 2 GHz at 2 V PP . This wide adjustment range for bandwidth and signal swing allows designers to easily scale their front-end designs across multiple data-acquisition applications, easing system cost and redesign.

Reduce design complexity with integrated functional modes

Integrated functional modes allow engineers to use the BUF802 as a standalone buffer or in a composite loop with a precision amplifier like the OPA140. As a stand-alone buffer, the BUF802 can help achieve high input impedance and high slew rates in applications that can tolerate 100-mV offsets or where the signal chain is AC-coupled. In a composite loop, the new buffer can achieve high DC precision and 3-GHz bandwidth in applications requiring 1 μV/°C maximum offset drift.

Package, availability and pricing

The BUF802 is available for purchase on TI.com in a 3-mm-by-3-mm 16-pin very thin no-lead (VQFN) package, and is priced at US$1.80 in 1,000-unit quantities. The BUF802RGTEVM evaluation module is available on TI.com for US$25. TI offers multiple payment and shipping options on TI.com.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

