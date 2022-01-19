SBI Growth Advisory Acquires Smart Selling Tools

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Smart Selling Tools, a leading analyst and consulting firm that specializes in assisting clients with productivity and performance improvement through strategic sales technology applications.

This acquisition enhances SBI's ability to provide the breadth and depth of expertise needed to bring clarity to the growing and fragmented commercial tech landscape to guide clients on the optimal ways technology can drive their growth strategy.

"We are excited to welcome Smart Selling Tools to the SBI family. The unique expertise and research this acquisition brings to SBI, ensures we are able to deliver critical insights and expertise on technology that enables revenue growth for our clients," said SBI's Chief Operating Officer, Mike Hoffman.

The Smart Selling Tools acquisition comes on the heels of significant growth for SBI, including the launch of its new product, Growth Accelerator™ a one-of-a-kind "on tap" subscription service, and the recent acquisition of SOPSA, a global sales operations association focused exclusively on the needs of sales operations professionals.

"Joining SBI, means being part of the market's definitive growth advisory for scaling businesses," emphasized Nancy Nardin, founder and CEO of Smart Selling Tools. "Marrying our research and tools with SBIs best in class growth consulting, data, and advisory services empowers us to deliver a truly unique and much needed offering to clients." In her new role as RevTech Expert Advisor for SBI's Commercial Technology Practice, Nardin will showcase innovative tech use-cases, report on trends in digital automation across commercial, go-to-market functions, develop tech audits and continue to chronicle the SalesTech market with her well recognized Enterprise SalesTech Landscape.

"The added commercial and sales technology expertise provided by Nancy and Smart Selling Tools will bolster SBI's data and insights offerings to further support our clients' growth initiatives," said Scott Marden, Managing Partner at CIP Capital, a strategic investor of SBI.

About SBI

SBI is a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory, offering collaborative consulting, go-to-market benchmarks and data, and advisory services forged from serving as strategic implementers who have owned and operated marketing and sales at some of the world's most successful growth companies. We take clients from the right data and insights to actions for impact, quickly, to deliver measurable results in top-line growth. Working as an extension of clients' teams, SBI offers relatable, practical strategies that work right away and ongoing. Our work is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey, which enables us to help clients actively apply relevant data, strategies, and tactics for significant outcomes. Visit www.sbigrowth.com to learn more.

About CIP

Founded in 2010, CIP Capital targets investments in sectors including tech-enabled business services, data-driven marketing services, human capital management and knowledge services. https://www.cip-capital.com

