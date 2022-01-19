Oulu University Hospital in Finland Enters Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Varian and Siemens Healthineers Ten-year strategic partnership is designed to advance the quality of comprehensive cancer care for patients in Northern Finland

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian, together with its parent company, Siemens Healthineers, announced today a long-term ten-year strategic partnership with Oulu University Hospital in Finland to build a comprehensive digital, diagnostic and therapeutic ecosystem that addresses the entire cancer treatment pathway and advances the quality of care for cancer patients in Northern Finland.

Through the partnership, Varian and Siemens Healthineers will provide Oulu University Hospital with a technology and services package that includes imaging and radiation therapy equipment for cancer treatment, software solutions for improved workflow and decision support, and a range of services from equipment maintenance to staff training and workforce development.

As part of the partnership, Varian and Siemens Healthineers will deliver one Halcyon® and two TrueBeam® radiotherapy systems; a BRAVOS® afterloader for high-dose-rate brachytherapy; the ARIA® oncology information system and Eclipse™ treatment planning software; as well as a full spectrum of imaging equipment including a Somatom go.Open Pro CT scanner, a PET/CT scanner and a Magnetom Vida MRI scanner.

"We appreciate the degree to which Varian and Siemens Healthineers are now operating as one company, offering us a single point of contact for both our radiology and radiotherapy operations," said Juha Nikkinen, Chief Physicist at Oulu University Hospital. "Through this partnership, we will be obtaining not just exceptional equipment, but also a range of services that will help us realize substantial operational and clinical benefits across the entire treatment continuum, from diagnosis to therapy."

Oulu University Hospital, which has had a long-standing relationship with Varian, is expanding its cancer center and plans to use the new technologies to advance the quality of cancer care. The medical devices will be installed at a new radiotherapy center, which is scheduled for completion in spring 2022. Oulu University Hospital services patients across Northern Finland and records about 25,000 patient visits each year.

"At Varian, we have long served as a trusted partner that helps our customers deliver comprehensive, patient-centric, personalized, intelligent cancer care," said Kevin O'Reilly, President, Radiation Oncology Solutions at Varian. "Now, as part of Siemens Healthineers, we can help a partner like Oulu University Hospital unify fragmented cancer care pathways and improve workflows in order to enhance the quality of care."

