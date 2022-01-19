NetSuite Cash 360 Helps Organizations Effectively Manage Cash Flow

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help businesses make more strategic cash decisions and improve forecasting, Oracle NetSuite today announced Oracle NetSuite Cash 360. Embedded within NetSuite, Cash 360 enables customers to effectively manage cash flow by providing a real-time view of their cash position and the ability to generate fast and accurate near-term forecasts. Cash 360 also simplifies cash management by providing a configurable dashboard that can include links to key cash management activities – displaying reminders of tasks that need to be taken care of, current cash balance, accounts payable and accounts receivable balances, cash flow trends, and a rolling six-month cash flow forecast.

New Cash 360 cash management solution includes configurable dashboard and automated cash flow forecasting capabilities

"Insufficient cash flow is the main reason new businesses fail in the first five years, but despite it being such a critical area, many businesses struggle with cash management due to poor visibility and an inability to accurately forecast," said Gary Wiessinger, SVP of product management, Oracle NetSuite. "NetSuite Cash 360 turns a complex process into a simple one by giving customers everything they need to effectively manage cash flow to help ensure they have the cash reserves to maintain day-to-day operations, pay employees and suppliers, fund sales and marketing efforts, service debt, acquire capital equipment, and make other long-term investments."

Cash 360 is an automated solution embedded within NetSuite, improving forecast accuracy and saving finance departments time by directly accessing NetSuite data. With Cash 360, NetSuite customers can take advantage of a simplified and accelerated cash flow forecasting process to give them greater confidence in their financial decision making.

Cash Management : A new dashboard that can monitor receivables, payables, and available cash in real time to help customers improve cash flow visibility. Customers are able to review current cash flow trends and a rolling six-month cash flow forecast, to enable more informed decision making.

Cash Flow Forecasting: A new tool that helps customers develop more accurate forecasts by incorporating multiple datapoints – such as funding sources, planned expenditures, sales forecasts, and billing schedules – and applying historical averages to current AR and AP transaction data to estimate collections and disbursements. The configurable solution enables customers to incorporate one-time cash inflows and outflows, like financing or capital investments, into the forecasting process, allowing them to project their cash needs and evaluate their company's liquidity position.

The combination of Oracle NetSuite Cash 360 with other NetSuite capabilities, such as billing automation, bank reconciliation, approval workflows, and budget validation, gives businesses added accounting efficiencies, greater control of cash inflows and outflows and more flexibility when making financial decisions. For more information, read the latest NetSuite blog.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 28,000 customers in 215 countries and dependent territories.

Learn more at https://www.netsuite.com. Like us on Facebook, and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Oracle NetSuite Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle NetSuite)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle NetSuite