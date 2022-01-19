Generation Hope Releases Next Generation Academy Impact Report

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit Generation Hope released today its "Next Generation Academy Impact Report," the organization's newest resource for the education field detailing data, strategies, and best practices in the implementation of two-generation models supporting both parenting students in college and their children.

Through Next Generation Academy, Generation Hope was able to formalize its two-generation approach, demonstrating the impact of models that simultaneously support both parents and their children. The report details program outcomes that include increasing parents' knowledge of their children's development, supporting parents in utilizing positive parenting practices, and positively impacting school-readiness levels for pre-kindergarten children.

The Next Generation Academy pilot program launched in August 2018 with an initial cohort of 20 Generation Hope Scholars (all teen parents pursuing their college degrees) and their children, aged 1-3. The program was designed with the input of Scholars as well as by leveraging research from Ascend at the Aspen Institute, Fair Chance's Impact Academy, and Parents as Teachers. The program's five key supports include:

Long-term, parent-centered, culturally-responsive case management services.

Monthly home visiting (which went virtual during the pandemic).

Early literacy support with a free, brand new, culturally relevant children's book each month.

Enhanced social capital through matching with community members (Resource Families).

Connection to a supportive community through monthly "Family Dinners" (virtual during the pandemic) where Scholars can engage in peer learning and support each others' parenting journeys.

Generation Hope's Founder & CEO, Nicole Lynn Lewis, says, "We are proud to share the outcomes of our Next Generation Academy pilot program with the field to show that not only do two-generation models have measurable, positive short and long-term impacts for both parents and their little ones but also that innovative and successful solutions can happen when we listen to our communities and translate their input into action."

More detailed findings in the report include:

After one year in the program, 100% of Scholars reported that they had learned new information and perspectives on parenting from other Scholars in the program.

After one year in the program, 93% of Scholars could identify three developmental and age-appropriate goals that they had worked on with their child over the course of the year.

After one year, 91% of children scored on track for both gross and fine motor skills.

After two years in the program, 100% of children scored on track on the ASQ-2 Social Emotional Assessment.

One year after exiting the program, 80% of Scholars reported feeling confident in supporting their child's academic development.

Next Generation Academy participant and Generation Hope Alumna Tiana (Bowie State University) says, "I have noticed ample growth in myself as a parent as well as growth in Naomi. My daughter has turned out to be an amazing, smart, loving, genius as I always knew she would be. Next Generation Academy has been so helpful with offering a plethora of resources for me to help master my parenting skills. They acknowledge strengths in myself that I don't even notice in myself. I am able to create affordable at-home activities to do with my daughter, and will never forget that. They have helped me grow, and thanks to them, I see my growth."

A nonprofit founded in 2010, Generation Hope engages education and policy partners to drive systemic change and provides direct support to teen parents in college, as well as their children, through holistic, two-generation programming to ensure all student parents have the opportunities to succeed and experience economic mobility. Fewer than 2% of teen mothers will earn their college degrees before they are 30 years old, yet Generation Hope Scholars graduate at a rate that exceeds the national average for all college students. Generation Hope engages in local and national advocacy work, amplifying the student parent voice and centering their experiences. Additionally, Generation Hope leverages its data and best practices to provide colleges with the tools, resources, and support that they need to improve outcomes for student parents.

