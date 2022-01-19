NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FORTUNE Education published their newest online graduate program rankings, rating the best online graduate programs for data science, and for business analytics.

FORTUNE Education Publishes Ranking of The Nation’s Best Data Science and Business Analytics Programs

The University of Illinois—Champagne-Urbana was named the top online graduate program for data science, followed by the University of California—Berkeley, and Texas Tech University; Texas A&M University took top honors on the best online graduate programs for business analytics list, followed by Indiana University—Bloomington, and Arizona State University.

When asked why now is the time for FORTUNE to publish these lists, FORTUNE Education Editorial Director Lance Lambert says, "The exponential growth in data has translated into demand for data scientists and business analysts that greatly outpaces how fast universities can train them. In the coming years, these degree programs will continue to explode. And for good reason: According to the BLS, the average wage for data scientists is $103,930—a figure that rises to $148,680 in the Bay Area."

FORTUNE's first-ever Top Online Graduate Programs for Data Science ranking was based on a Selectivity Score (85%) that takes into consideration the undergraduate GPAs and years of work experience of incoming students in conjunction with the schools' acceptance rates, and a Demand Score (15%) comprising the total enrollment size of the programs, as well as the number of applicants to each program from the most recent academic year. In total, 15 online data science master's programs made the ranking. View the complete methodology here.

The first Top Online Graduate Programs for Business Analytics ranking from FORTUNE also takes into consideration a Selectivity Score (65%) and Demand Score (15%), but also weighs a Brand Score (20%). FORTUNE partnered with Ipsos to interview a total of 2,500 business professionals and hiring managers to get a sense of how strongly that cohort feels about recruiting from these schools. In total, FORTUNE ranked 12 online business analytics master's programs. View the complete methodology here.

Curated by a team of expert journalists, FORTUNE Education is a destination for articles, insights, and ongoing reporting about what prospective students should know in order to make the best, most impactful decisions for their careers. FORTUNE Education also produces rankings and ratings of graduate, post-graduate, executive education, and personal and professional improvement programs, informed by FORTUNE's unparalleled understanding of which skills matter to businesses today. For more information, visit fortune.com/education.

