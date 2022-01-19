Champion Athletes Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Lindsey Vonn, Nathan Chen, Others Launch NFTs on nWayPlay

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nWay , a subsidiary of Animoca Brands and the maker of the Olympic NFT Digital Pins and the nWayPlay NFT marketplace, today announced the launch of Athletes to Watch, an NFT collection of 2,000 digital collectibles built on the Ethereum blockchain. The inaugural collection will feature 1,000 collectibles, available for purchase on nWayPlay with secondary listings on Opensea, Rarible and other NFT marketplaces.

The Athletes to Watch collection will be released first on nWayPlay in a blind sale with each mint containing one mystery star athlete. This marks the first time nWayPlay has launched NFTs on Ethereum, opening up access to a wider global audience and a step towards including more blockchain support in future updates of the nWayPlay marketplace.

The Athletes to Watch collection gives sports fans and NFT collectors the opportunity to own ultra-rare digital collectibles, with NFTs made up of both still and video images. Available in four different rarities, these non-fungible tokens are the first NFTs from world-renowned athletes including Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Lindsey Vonn, Nathan Chen, and more. Athlete cards will sell for 0.08 ETH and be available on February 4th.

"We're excited to bring some of the most world-renowned skiers, skaters and snowboarders into the NFT marketplace with the launch of the Athletes to Watch NFT collection" said Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay. "This is the first time an Ethereum NFT is available from the nWayPlay platform, and we're excited to bring an even bigger community of collectors and fans together."

About nWay

nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is a San Francisco-based developer, publisher & tech platform for play-to-earn (P2E) games across mobile, PC, and consoles. nWay's P2E games platform, nWayPlay, enables fast development, and operations of P2E games with easy on-ramp and off-ramp features. The company has a strong track record of developing AAA quality games on mobile and on console, such as Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, and ChronoBlade. nWay is comprised of leading developers and senior executives from Sony, LucasArts, EA, Ubisoft, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Xbox, Warner Bros., Konami, Kabam, Pocket Gems, Zynga, Glu, Jam City and Machine Zone. The team has collectively contributed to over a dozen hits, including Marvel Contest of Champions, the Injustice series, Star Wars: the Force Unleashed, Game of War, and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 , is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification. It develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token ; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Formula 1®, Disney, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Doraemon. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox , Blowfish Studios , Quidd , GAMEE , nWay , Pixowl , Bondly , and Lympo . Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 150 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse, including Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook .

