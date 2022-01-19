Avi Khilnani Joins eTeam as Chief Operating Officer

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eTeam , a leading global staffing services and talent management solutions provider, has proudly appointed Avi Khilnani as the new Chief Operations Officer. Khilnani adds decades of experience and expertise to eTeam as the company scales its global capabilities.

Khilnani joins eTeam with an extensive background in the staffing industry in major sectors, including healthcare, finance and accounting, information technology and services, and more. Previously, Khilnani has held executive positions at some of the largest staffing organizations in the world, including Randstad and Adecco, as well U.S.-based specialty providers such as Fastaff/U.S. Nursing, Kforce, and most recently The Intersect Group.

As demand for critical job roles continues to increase, Khilnani's broad experience will help eTeam grow its capabilities to deliver staffing solutions in primary sectors, such as nursing and IT, and expand its global footprint to offer global staffing at scale.

"Companies around the world are in a desperate need of talent and are often engaging multiple providers with limited capabilities. eTeam has the unique opportunity to provide a global solution for organizations, encompassing every labor category," said Ben Thakur, CEO at eTeam. "Avi's experience will be critical in helping us grow our presence in more markets, connecting global talent with more organizations."

Where the pandemic has disrupted many niche staffing firms, eTeam's nimble workforce and talent network has experienced robust growth. With the addition of Khilnani, the company will continue to focus investment in growing global talent delivery services to create efficiencies for its customers.

About eTeam

eTeam was formed in 1999 with the goal of becoming the company of choice for clients, talent, and staffing professionals. Today, we're one of the fastest-growing global companies and ranked as one of the best companies to work for by Staffing Industry Analysts. We aspire every day to do quality work for our clients and help our talent work at some of the most amazing companies.

View original content:

SOURCE eTeam