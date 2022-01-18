Prime Data Centers Develops New 9MW Data Center in Silicon Valley

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Data Centers, a data center developer and operator, today announces the development of a new four-story, 119,000 square-foot data center in the heart of Silicon Valley. Located at 1231 Comstock Street in Santa Clara, California, Prime will begin construction on the facility in the second half of 2023.

This carrier-neutral facility is strategically located at the center of major fiber routes following diverse paths to the top Tier 1 long haul and metro providers. In addition, Prime Data Centers has secured access to new dark fiber routes to all major interconnection facilities in Silicon Valley. Delivering up to 9MW of critical power, available immediately upon construction completion, the property benefits from up to 40% lower utility rates than other Bay Area providers due to its strategic location outside of the San Francisco metro area.

One of the facility's most significant advantages is its proximity to the thriving Bay Area, where it can meet the demand for ultra-low latency workloads and deliver content closer to the edge. Additional benefits will include private and shared office space, secure staging and storage adjacent to a loading dock, and ample on-site parking.

"We are excited to continue to expand our presence in Silicon Valley and the greater San Francisco Bay Area," says Nicholas Laag, CEO of Prime Data Centers. "The region is as systemically important as ever and we're seeing strong demand from the world's most influential companies."

The new data center at 1231 Comstock is just down the block from another Prime Data Centers facility at 1111 Comstock Street and nearby Prime's 2175 Martin Avenue property. This geographically concentrated activity demonstrates Prime's optimism about the future of the wholesale data center market in Silicon Valley. Prime expects to make more announcements about additional Silicon Valley projects in the coming months. To learn more, click here .

About Prime Data Centers Prime Data Centers is a wholesale data center developer and operator with a global footprint. We excel at designing and delivering custom large-scale data center solutions for leading enterprise clients. Our core product portfolio ranges from 5MW+ data centers to hyperscale and can be build-to-suit, powered shell, or turnkey. We offer flexibility in our financial arrangements, from a standard lease, to sale/leaseback, to unique joint ventures.

