Orion180 Promotes Ryan Jesenik to Chief Operating Officer

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion180, a homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern U.S., has announced the promotion of Ryan Jesenik to Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Ryan will be responsible for overseeing the overall business operations of the organization.

Ryan joined Orion180 in January 2020 as the Senior Vice President responsible for sales, marketing, underwriting, customer service and operations, working with CEO and Founder Ken Gregg to execute the vision and growth of the company. Ryan's transformative operational, analytical, business strategy and tactical execution have been instrumental with the company's significant growth. Since joining, the company has continued to execute on its business plan, growing the top line written premium while expanding its geographical footprint. The company continues to experience superb growth with a 303% YOY increase in 2021 and will exceed $150M in written premium in 2022 in only its 5th year of writing business. Jesenik also helped design and launch Orion180's Star Outreach program, which commits a portion of every policy proceeds directly to charities selected by Orion180 agency partners. The program donated over $160,000 to various charities in 2021.

In his new role, Ryan will continue to support CEO Ken Gregg with the development and implementation of organizational strategies while ensuring the company's culture maintains it high standards, and it provides its employees with a thriving and nurturing work environment. Ryan will manage the business analytics with special focus on rate adequacy, territory aggregate capacity management and the profile of the policies in-force. He will also support Ken in the broader overarching aspects across the entire organization.

"Ryan came to Orion180 with an extensive track record of success. His ability as an operator is evidenced in how he has helped our company grow three to four times each year. He has been instrumental in growing the organization to over 65 full-time staff serving more than 50,000 policyholders with an expanded distribution across the Southeast," said Ken Gregg, CEO of Orion180. "Ryan's talent and dedication have had a tremendous impact on our company. I am confident he will continue grow with and play a significant role in Orion180 meeting its aggressive milestones and vision."

Prior to joining Orion180, Ryan worked and consulted for multiple growth stage companies providing operations, finance, and capital market support. Before his consulting role, Ryan spent five years at several aerospace manufacturing companies, including the majority at Precision Castparts, a Fortune 500 company purchased by Berkshire Hathaway in 2015.

"I am honored and excited to assume this new role and lead the company in its growth efforts," said Ryan Jesenik. "I am proud to be part of such an incredible organization that is at the forefront of technology in the insurance space, consistently delivers 5-star service to retail agents and homeowners, but just as equally important, truly cares about its employees and the communities in which it operates. I look forward to continued growth and success with the Orion180 team."

Ryan was recently named Young Professional of the Year by the Melbourne Regional Chamber, which is given to a young professional who, through their dedication to the MRC and broader community, has made a significant impact on the Space Coast community.

Headquartered in Florida, Orion180 operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Georgia with plans to continue expanding in 2022.

About Orion180:

Orion180 is a homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern United States. Providing a combination of human interaction and unsurpassed technology, Orion180 enables real time quoting, binding, and issue functions in a matter of minutes. The company simplifies the homeowners insurance process, providing products that are innovative, fast, and secure. Its product has an A- A.M. Best rating, which means consumers are protected even for the most severe losses. Learn more at https://www.orion180.com/.

