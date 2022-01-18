NuVinAir Global Taps Former Avis Budget Group District Manager As New Franchisee, Expands Nationwide Footprint to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVinAir Global , which offers a suite of patented and proprietary products that safely create healthy vehicle interiors, today announced the company's expansion of its franchise program to North Carolina. Brad Scott, who joins from Avis Budget Group where he worked for more than two decades, is the company's newest Franchisee, growing the company's footprint to include Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh-Durham.

"Over the past 26 years, I have dedicated my career to the automotive industry, during which I have come across some of the most innovative products available," said Scott, who resides in the greater Raleigh-Durham area. "Since being introduced to NuVinAir, I can undeniably say that their products work better than anything I've ever seen. I'm very impressed with the company's focus on boosting the customer experience and streamlining products for their clients."

As a former Avis Budget Group manager who has held a dozen positions over the past 24 years, Brad has demonstrated his leadership of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport location, as well as district manager for the entire state of North Carolina. A Durham native, he honed his expertise in process improvement, which he will leverage to help local airports elevate NuVinAir's customer experience, while streamlining the company's offerings.

Scott owns the exclusive rights to his territories, and will implement NuVinAir's line of science-backed products and national account programs across the region. His team will support a wide range of enterprise opportunities in the transportation space, including car rental companies, automotive dealerships, car washes, detail shops, RVs, trucking fleets, mobility companies, and other automotive businesses.

"Our Franchisees are a dynamic powerhouse of talent, and Brad's experience in the rental-car sector is going to be an incredible addition to our NuVinAir family," said Kyle Bailey, NuVinAir Global's CEO and founder. "Last year, our organization doubled in size and generated over 400% year-on-year growth. The secret to our success is the team we are building through our franchise network."

Among NuVinAir's product offerings is its autonomous Cyclone treatment, which dispels a dry, hygienic vapor throughout the vehicle's ventilation system to quickly reduce pollutants and contaminants, while reaching places wipes and sprays cannot. The company's newest product, ReKlenz-X , is an EPA-approved, eco-friendly disinfectant that kills 99.9% of germs, bacteria, and viruses without compromising a vehicle's interior or the safety of those applying it. Rounding out its product portfolio, ReNuSurface is an eco-friendly, safe, all-in-one cleaner that replaces multiple products and saves on supply costs.

About NuVinAir Global:

Based in Dallas, NuVinAir Global offers a suite of patented and proprietary products that safely and effectively create healthy vehicle interiors. The company delivers a 'Total Health' product line that utilizes sanitization science and a patented cleaning process to rental-car companies, dealerships and other automotive businesses. Products and programs are sold through its franchisees, who own exclusive rights to their defined territories. To learn more about NuVinAir Global, visit nuvinair.com and follow nuvinair.com/blog/ .

