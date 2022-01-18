Feldan Therapeutics Awarded Funding by Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

QUEBEC, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Feldan Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that develops therapeutics based on its proprietary intracellular delivery platform, announced today it was awarded funding by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to pursue the development of the Feldan Shuttle technology as a pulmonary delivery agent for cystic fibrosis (CF).

The award is part of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's US$500 million Path to a Cure initiative to accelerate treatments for the underlying cause of CF and to cure every person with the disease.

Relentless efforts in seeking therapies to minimize symptoms or to cure CF are often hindered by the barriers imposed by the specialized cells, secreted host defense factors and mucociliary transport system lining the airway of CF patients. Therefore, developing an efficient pulmonary delivery agent is instrumental in the advancement of treatments for CF. The Feldan Shuttle technology offers great promise as it has been demonstrated to enable delivery of various types of functional therapeutic cargos into cultured human airway epithelial cells, a breakthrough in the pulmonary field.

"We are very enthusiastic about this support from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation," said François-Thomas Michaud, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Feldan. "We are looking forward to advancing safe delivery of chemical and biological cargos to CF airway epithelia through this grant and taking an active role in offering new therapeutic avenues to CF patients."

About Feldan Therapeutics:

Feldan is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of treatments based on the intracellular delivery of therapeutics. Feldan designed a proprietary, peptide-based technology that enables safe and efficient delivery of various compounds inside cells. The Shuttle technology unlocks the development of a new generation of therapies by giving access to intracellular components beyond the reach of existing drugs. Feldan's pipeline focuses on diseases affecting lungs and skin.

