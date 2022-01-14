Bonnie Plants Opens New State-of-the-Art Headquarters in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonnie Plants unveiled today its new headquarters in Opelika with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony marking a significant expansion for the company, which is the largest grower of vegetable and herb plants for home gardens in the U.S. The new headquarters relocated from Union Springs, where the company was founded in 1918, and will strengthen Bonnie's partnership with Auburn University by bringing new jobs and recruitment opportunities to the Auburn-Opelika community.

"From Bonnie's humble beginnings as a small farm in Union Springs, this relocation signals the next chapter for our growing company," said Mike Sutterer, president and CEO of Bonnie Plants. "We're excited about the opportunities for future growth our new headquarters will provide as we form long-lasting community partnerships within Opelika."

The new headquarters resembles a farmhouse and barn to evoke Bonnie's agricultural roots, and includes several state-of-the-art and sustainable features, including a 10-foot high indoor living plant wall that will naturally purify air in the office, an abundance of natural light and indoor and outdoor workspaces.

The new headquarters will bring 60 new jobs to Opelika and will strengthen Bonnie's recent partnership with Auburn University for education and recruitment efforts. Bonnie will fund annual scholarships with Auburn University's Harbert College of Business and College of Agriculture, support the University's Center for Supply Chain Innovation and recruit interns and full-time positions at the new Opelika headquarters.

"This headquarters relocation cements our partnership with Bonnie and will connect our University network with a potential employer for internships and full-time recruiting," said Dr. Jay Gogue, president of Auburn University. "We welcome Bonnie to our community and look forward to watching our talented students and alumni join the Bonnie team and advance in their careers."

Despite the headquarters relocation, Union Springs will now play an even larger role in Bonnie's expansion through increased investments in e-commerce operations and greenhouse facilities. More than 200 associates, including full- and part-time peak season associates, will support the increased production in Union Springs.

"Bonnie Plants is a long-standing Alabama company providing employment and economic opportunity in our state for more than a century," said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. "I'm proud of their dedication to Alabama residents and I know this relocation will create a positive impact on our state's agricultural developments for many years to come."

Bonnie Plants is the leading brand of live vegetable and herb plants for home gardeners in the United States. For more information, visit bonnieplants.com .

Headquartered in Opelika, Alabama, Bonnie Plants is the largest and only national supplier and producer of vegetable and herb plants for home gardens in the United States. Bonnie grows over 600 varieties of quality plants for home gardeners, with over 85 growing facilities serving the entire United States. Established in Union Springs, Alabama in 1918 by Livingston and Bonnie Paulk, the company has remained in touch with its roots for more than 100 years. Bonnie Plants are available at garden retailers throughout the United States and online at bonnieplants.com .

