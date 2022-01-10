SKF acquires additive manufacturing company

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the acquisition of Laser Cladding Venture n.v. (LCV), an additive manufacturing company based in Belgium.

LCV is a niche engineering start-up specialized in various additive manufacturing technologies and processes, which can be applied to support SKF's service and remanufacturing offering.

Additive manufacturing will play an important role in developing tomorrow's value proposition to support customers' future application needs. In addition, additive manufacturing will facilitate a circular economy approach which supports SKF's ambition to provide solutions that minimizes the overall CO2 footprint.

