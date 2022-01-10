NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study conducted by North Carolina State University conclusively demonstrates that Assisi Animal Health's targeted pulsed electromagnetic field (tPEMF™) technology is an effective treatment for canine separation anxiety (CSA). This double-blind, randomized, and placebo-controlled study demonstrates the transformative power of the Calmer Canine. By week four of using Calmer Canine, almost two thirds of dogs in the study had a 100% or greater improvement in the time they spent resting instead of anxious when home alone.

Research Proves Calmer Canine® Clinically Resolves Canine Separation Anxiety.

"The results of this placebo-controlled, double-blind study confirm what our pilot study - as well as countless testimonials - have demonstrated: Calmer Canine is an effective solution for CSA," Judy Korman, VMD, comments. Video data was a key component of this study as it allowed researchers to observe their dogs' behavior when left alone, resulting in more accurate gauges of the severity of CSA.

Just two, 15-minute treatments a day with The Calmer Canine Anxiety Treatment System for four to six weeks significantly reduces CSA symptoms including destructive behavior, barking, and inappropriate urination. "In fact," Dr. Korman adds, "after just one week of treatments, half of the owners in our study documented improvement in their dog's anxiety. That's a huge deal."

While many products offer short-term relief for anxiety, Calmer Canine utilizes a unique, drug-free, and sensation-free tPEMF signal that targets the source of anxiety: inflammation in the anxiety center of the brain. This means that unlike drugs, Calmer Canine provides long-term relief. This transformative treatment system has the power to reduce surrenders to shelters, reduce euthanasia, and help reinforce the human animal bond.

An effective and easy-to-use tool for both pet owners and veterinarians, Calmer Canine is revolutionizing the pet anxiety treatment industry. "While we've proven that Calmer Canine works for CSA, there's so much more to come," Dr. Korman reflects. "Anecdotally, we've seen the power Calmer Canine has to reduce many other types of anxiety, from stranger anxiety to noise phobia. The opportunities for helping anxious dogs are truly endless - and we're just at the beginning."

About Assisi Animal Health

A leader in veterinary targeted pulsed electromagnetic field (tPEMF™) technology, Assisi Animal Health offers drug-free devices that reduce inflammation and are tuned specifically to decrease pain and accelerate healing, and to reduce canine separation anxiety. Assisi is committed to improving quality of life for pets, their owners, and for veterinary professionals through creating safe and effective products backed by rigorous research for all pets in need of pain, inflammation, and anxiety relief.

To learn more log on to www.Assisianimalhealth.com or call 1-866-830-7342.

The Calmer Canine Anxiety Treatment System is clinically proven to help resolve separation anxiety. Learn more at https://assisianimalhealth.com/calmer-canine/

