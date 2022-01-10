Mesirow Selected to Join Farm Credit Dealer Group

- Firm joins premier group of Bond Dealers and Banks selected to support the financial needs of rural communities and U.S. agriculture

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that the firm has been selected as the newest member in the Bond and Designated Discount Note Selling Groups of the Federal Farm Credit Banks Funding Corporation.

"Since 1916, the Farm Credit System has supported rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. We are proud to join the Farm Credit Dealer Group and partner with these leading financial institutions to support the Federal Farm Credit Banks Funding Corporation," said George Barbar, Senior Managing Director, Mesirow Institutional Sales and Trading.

With more than 60 salespeople and traders and $174 billion in annual trading volume, Mesirow Institutional Sales and Trading is poised to make a significant contribution to the Farm Credit Dealer Group. Experienced traders, George Barbar and Patrick Leary, Managing Director, Mesirow Institutional Sales and Trading, will lead the effort.

"We are pleased to have Mesirow join the existing members of our dealer group and look forward to working closely with them to continue to meet the funding needs of the Farm Credit System," said Glenn R. Doran, Managing Director -- Finance, the Federal Farm Credit Banks Funding Corporation.

This new relationship is reflective of Mesirow's focus on expanding the firm's platform. With headquarters in Chicago and offices in 18 locations worldwide, including in Miami and Boca Raton, Mesirow is now expanding its presence in Florida and the Southeast by raising awareness of the Mesirow brand, expanding the number of Mesirow professionals in this market, and deepening its commitment to philanthropy and connectivity with the area's local business community.

Over the next 2-3 years, the firm plans to grow its headcount in the region, with an initial focus on Capital Markets, Wealth Management and Investment Advisory services, including corporate and governmental clients, while also expanding its presence along the west coast of Florida. Over the intermediate to longer-term, the goal is to grow across the greater Southeast region, opening offices in locations to best serve clients and expand organically and through opportunistic, complementary lift-ins and bolt-on acquisitions.

Following one of the most successful fiscal years in Mesirow's 84-year history, the firm is well capitalized for future growth and looks forward to making the necessary strategic investments to serve an increasing number of clients in Florida and throughout the Southeast as well as globally.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities, and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIAs for 2021 by Barron's.

Media

mediainquiries@mesirow.com

Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

