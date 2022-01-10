CLOUGH GLOBAL EQUITY FUND DECLARES MONTHLY CASH DISTRIBUTIONS FOR JANUARY, FEBRUARY, AND MARCH 2022 OF $0.1162 PER SHARE

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Trustees (the "Board") for the Clough Global Equity Fund (the "Fund") has declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.1162 per common share, payable on the dates noted below. This represents a 13.35% decrease to the previous distribution amount. This change is consistent with the Fund's managed distribution policy of distributing 10% of the Fund's adjusted year-end net asset value ("NAV") per share, in monthly installments. The adjusted NAV is the average NAV for the last five business days of the prior calendar year.

The following dates apply to the distributions declared:

Ex-Date: January 20, 2022

Record Date: January 21, 2022

Payable Date: January 31, 2022

Ex-Date: February 17, 2022

Record Date: February 18, 2022

Payable Date: February 28, 2022

Ex-Date: March 17, 2022

Record Date: March 18, 2022

Payable Date: March 31, 2022

A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end.

The Clough Global Equity Fund

The Fund is a closed-end fund utilizing Clough Capital's research-driven, thematic process, with an investment objective of providing a high level of total return. Having a global, flexible mandate, the Fund will invest at least 80% in equity and equity-related securities in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets, and the remainder in fixed income securities, including corporate and sovereign debt, in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets . The Fund's portfolio managers are Chuck Clough and Rob Zdunczyk. As of December 31st, 2021 the Fund had approximately $399.8 million in total assets. More information, including the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan, can be found at www.cloughglobal.com or call 877-256-8445.

Clough Capital Partners L.P.

Clough Capital is a Boston-based investment advisory firm which manages approximately $2.2 billion in assets: $766 million in hedge fund and institutional accounts; $92 million in open-end mutual funds; and $1.3 billion in three closed-end funds (as of December 31, 2021) – Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ), and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO).

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.cloughglobal.com or call 877-256-8445. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering, the Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.

Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the fund manager nor any other person affiliated with the fund manager has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc, FINRA Member Firm.

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE MKT: GLQ)

