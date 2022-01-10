BALDWINVILLE, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental health cases have risen since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Communities across the world are battling mental health issues, often suffering in silence. Symptoms of anxiety and depression are being found in 4 out of 10 Americans; an alarming increase from the 1 out of 10 that were reported back in 2019. With mental health disorder cases on the rise for factors including but not limited to, Covid-19 pandemic, lack of social contact, and job losses, Banyan is making a consistent effort to deliver specialized treatment as the solution.

Clearbrook Massachusetts: Treating Substance Use & Mental Health Disorders

Clearbrook Massachusetts Introduces the Mental Health Program in Baldwinville, Massachusetts .

Finding proper care that understands the toll mental illness can have on an individual and their family is essential. That is why Banyan continues to grow their programs and make them available to as many people as possible.

Banyan Treatment Centers has expanded their mental health program to the state of Massachusetts at the Clearbrook location. Banyan insists on providing patients with necessary care at a full treatment continuum and continues to grow the reach of the programs in which they offer.

Banyan Treatment Centers, known for their innovative approach towards treatment for substance use disorders, began specializing in mental health in 2017 in South Florida and now stands as the leader in mental health and addiction recovery across the nation.

The mental health program at Clearbrook Massachusetts offers inpatient treatment for mood, thought, and anxiety disorder. Various unique therapies and programs are utilized to accommodate the patient's specific needs, including art therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT), ancillary programs, and much more.

In addition to the mental health program at Clearbrook Massachusetts, inpatient care for drug and alcohol addiction treatment is also offered, allowing patients to seek treatment for dual diagnosis. Treating co-occurring conditions along with personalized treatment plans gives patients a higher chance of success.

Banyan strives to be a resource to the mental health community, permitting additional expansion on the horizon. To learn how Banyan is improving the lives of individuals with mental health disorders, see the organization's media section or Banyan blog. If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health disorder, substance use disorder, or an eating disorder, please call us today at (877) 836-7614.

