Blimpie Introduces New Plant-Based Meatball Parmigiana

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blimpie® (www.Blimpie.com), America's Sub Shop®, is introducing the Plant-Based Meatball Parmigiana, made with the same authentic marinara sauce and melted cheese as our classic Meatball Parmigiana, but now with a plant-based twist. Beginning on January 10, guests can try the new sub at Blimpie locations nationwide.

Blimpie Plant-based Meatball Parmigiana

The Plant-Based Meatball Parmigiana will be available on Blimpie menus until April 3 , 2022.

The Plant-Based Meatball Parmigiana sub is made with gardein® Plant-Based Meatballs smothered in a zesty marinara sauce topped with provolone and a sprinkle of parmesan.

"Blimpie is thrilled to announce our very first plant-based sub," said Sam Carity, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Blimpie. "Guests have been looking for a plant-based option and we set out to create a sub that could fill their cravings. Our new sub delivers the same mouthwatering taste of our classic Meatball Parmigiana, now as a vegetarian option. We know our guests will agree it has been worth the wait!"

Promotional Sandwich:

Plant-Based Meatball Parmigiana – gardein® Plant-Based Meatballs smothered in a zesty marinara sauce with melted provolone and sprinkled with parmesan

About Blimpie

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Blimpie® serves sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious soups and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group's purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

For more information about Blimpie, visit: www.Blimpie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit: www.KahalaBrands.com.

