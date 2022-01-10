Abrigo Opens Registration for Industry-Leading Banking Conference, ThinkBIG

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo, the leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for community financial institutions, has opened registration for its 18th annual ThinkBIG conference on May 23-26, 2022, with the 23rd being a special Abrigo client day. Following two years of virtual conferences, ThinkBIG will take place in person at the La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas.

The industry-leading conference brings together thought leaders, financial institution peers, auditors, CPAs, law enforcement, and regulators for three days of compelling content and networking. ThinkBIG offers attendees fresh ideas on strategies to drive growth and manage lending, portfolio, and financial crime risks. Attendees will have the opportunity to choose between two conference tracks, the "Fighting Financial Crime" track and the "Manage Risk, Drive Growth" track. Fighting Financial Crime is geared toward Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) compliance, anti-money laundering (AML), and fraud professionals. Meanwhile, the Manage Risk, Drive Growth track is better suited for lending, credit, portfolio risk, CECL, and asset/liability management (ALM) professionals.

Networking has always been central to ThinkBIG conferences, and Abrigo is thrilled to bring back in-person networking opportunities this year. Between interactive Q&A sessions, cocktail hours, and breakout sessions, attendees will be able to connect with peers, experts, and other industry leaders to discuss current challenges and learn from others' successes.

"Nearly two years into the pandemic, we've seen how quickly banks and credit unions had to react to new challenges and changes affecting the industry, from inflation and high deposits to the looming CECL deadline and staffing shortages within BSA departments. It's more important than ever for financial institutions to automate critical workflows, improve efficiency and cultivate a winning customer experience," said Wayne Roberts, CEO at Abrigo. "At Abrigo, we strive to provide all of those to our clients, along with award winning support. With ThinkBIG, we quite literally want to help financial institutions think bigger to find opportunities in risky times. We're proud to bring together the brightest professionals in the industry to foster innovative thinking to drive growth despite the ongoing challenges the industry faces."

Abrigo is offering special discounted pricing to benefit bank and credit union teams. Throughout January, attendees can take advantage of discounted early bird pricing. Abrigo also offers volume discounts for financial institutions looking for maximum cost savings. When an institution registers three participants, it can register another participant for free. To learn more regarding registration, conference tracks, or speakers and sessions, visit abrigo.com/thinkbig. For additional information, please contact events@abrigo.com.

