Winc's Strong Wholesale Growth Driven by Unique Omni-channel Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winc, Inc. ("Winc" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: WBEV), one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the United States, continues its strong wholesale growth with a portfolio of brands for the next generation of consumers such as Summer Water and Lost Poet. In 2021, Winc's wholesale portfolio expanded by 50% more SKUs overall and saw its brands perform well on shelves, growing by 123% in sales at Whole Foods (1) and by 75% in overall depletions among national and regional chains (2).

Geoff McFarlane, CEO and co-founder, and Brian Smith, President and co-founder, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section of the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.winc.com . An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

(1) Comparing unit sales January - November 2021 vs. same period 2020, Whole Foods data as of January 3, 2022

(2) Depletion data as of January 5, 2022

About Winc

Winc is one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States with a successful national portfolio of brands fueled by an omni-channel distribution network. Winc's unique digital-first marketing strategy and platform, Winc.com, drive e-commerce, deep customer connections, and data analytics, which we leverage across our expanding network of wholesale and retail partners to develop and scale brands, propelling its powerful omni-channel growth strategy.

