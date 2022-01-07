United Real Estate Expands Houston Operations with Texas United Realty Merger

HOUSTON, Texas, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate announced today it has merged with Houston-based Texas United Realty. Texas United's 750 agents will gain access to United Real Estate's proprietary Bullseye™ Cloud-Based Agent Productivity Platform, suite of innovative marketing programs, lead-producing agent websites and brokerage support services. Together, the two now comprise one of the largest independently owned brokerages in Houston.

Houston's Texas United Realty Merges with United Real Estate's National Network

Both United Real Estate and Texas United Realty share common cultures of full-service brokerage support, agent training, career development and flat-fee compensation models.

"United Real Estate's comprehensive agent services and programs delivered via Bullseye Agent Productivity Platform are a tremendous competitive advantage," says Rick Rogers, Principal Broker of Texas United Realty. "Together with United, we are introducing innovative automated marketing programs, productivity tools, new client services, company websites and agent websites that will redefine our agents' and customers' experiences."

"We are thrilled our merger dramatically strengthens Texas United Realty's current agent offerings, mentorship program and full-service brokerage support we've built over the years," added Jeannie Rogers, Founder of Texas United Realty.

"While Texas United's size, growth and market share were appealing, we were also attracted to the alignment of our cultures and their unique mentorship program which makes them a standout in the Houston marketplace," stated Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group. "We are excited to combine the strengths of both companies, and we look forward to delivering our technology, tools and resources to the Texas United Realty agents and their clients."

"Rick and Jeannie have done an amazing job growing their company by joining forces with United. They have positioned their agents for greater success," said Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate. "This is a continuation of our strategy to identify and attract top companies in each market slated for expansion."

The merger with Texas United Realty follows the addition of Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta-based Virtual Properties Realty and Benchmark Realty based in Nashville, and others yet to be announced.

United currently operates in Houston at 3131 Briarpark Drive, Ste 120. Texas United Realty and United Real Estate Houston will retain their name and brand moving forward.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 27 states with more than 100 offices and 13,500 agents. The company produced over $13.6 billion in sales volume in 2020.

About Texas United Realty

Founded in 2009, Texas United Realty's mission is to provide outstanding real estate services that exceed customer expectations. Texas United provides its clients with peace of mind knowing that one of their largest lifetime investments is being handled with the utmost care and professionalism by their 750 agents. The company is committed to integrity, service and quality and has the ability to service any and all real estate needs of its clients throughout Greater Houston.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 17,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. UREG produced $18 billion in sales volume in 2020. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com .

