The Second-Level Digital Divide: Insufficient Digital Skills

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitunity has released Why Device Support is Critical , an original research report by leading expert Amy Gonzales , an Associate Professor of the Department of Communication at the University of California, Santa Barbara. While the vast majority of Americans say that the internet has been "essential" during the pandemic, a quarter of Americans also report regularly needing help with new online activities, and 30% of Americans have been classified as generally low in "tech readiness". In short, as the amount and complexity of daily computing continues to climb, new inequities are likely to emerge.

New report examines why device support is critical to digital equity efforts.

Digitunity commissioned Gonzales to examine what type of tech problems are most disruptive to continued computer use and benefit, the current types of successful technical support, and explore where there is room for improvement. Gonzales is well known for her research studies that are focused on observing and explaining "digital divides" between groups of people by race and income, as well as students, people with disabilities, individuals experiencing chronic illness and people without secure housing.

Those working in the digital inclusion sphere know that owning a device or having in-home internet access are necessary but not sufficient steps to reduce digital inequities. A range of digital skills are also key if people are going to navigate inevitable technical setbacks and take advantage of all the internet has to offer. But where do people go for support when devices malfunction or they have questions about internet tasks?

"To truly bridge the digital divide, computers are essential in today's society." says Brian Barrett, Digitunity's Director of Information and Technology. "For users to be effective... training, support, and ongoing technical assistance is critical."

Read more about Gonzales observations and recommended solutions for building pathways to the critical ongoing support needed for successful computer ownership by visiting https://links.digitunity.org/device-support-is-critical .

About Digitunity



Digitunity connects corporate and individual donors of technology to thousands of partner organizations serving people in need across North America. With a proven body of work and a national network of member organizations, Digitunity is working to ensure all barriers that limit equitable opportunity to participate in our digitally-connected society are removed. Learn more at https://www.digitunity.org .

Contact: Susan Krautbauer, Sr. Director Strategy & Development

Digitunity

sue@cristina.org | 952-451-9792

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digitunity