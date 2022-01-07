Cantor Fitzgerald and Capital Innovations Announce Plans to Launch Sustainable Infrastructure Fund

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantor Fitzgerald filed an initial SEC registration statement for Cantor Fitzgerald Sustainable Infrastructure Fund, an interval fund that will seek to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns with an emphasis on current income. The fund will pursue its investment objective by strategically investing in a portfolio of private institutional infrastructure investment funds and public infrastructure securities. Working with Capital Innovations as sub-adviser, the fund intends to focus on three infrastructure megatrends: (i) digital transformation, (ii) decarbonization, and (iii) enhancement of aging infrastructure assets. Cantor Fitzgerald expects to launch the fund in the second quarter of 2022.

Jay Frank, President of Cantor Fitzgerald Capital and COO of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Management, stated, "We are excited about this new venture with Capital Innovations given that infrastructure is a natural addition to our investment platform leveraging our investment bank's expertise in power, energy, and infrastructure as well as the firm's domestic and global reach. The need for investment in infrastructure in the U.S. and around the world is extraordinary and we believe our platform is well positioned to provide investors with the opportunity to invest in sustainable investment strategies."

Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., is a global financial services organization specializing in financial services, investment banking, and asset management for institutional and high net worth clients. As of December 31, 2021, Cantor and its subsidiaries and affiliates had over $6.5 billion in assets under management and operate in most major financial centers throughout the world with 150 offices across 22 countries.

Capital Innovations, a leading manager of real assets investment solutions, has managed infrastructure equity and debt investments since 2007, with a focus on ESG and sustainability since its inception. Co-Founder Michael Underhill is Chairman Emeritus and an early signatory of the United Nations Principles of Responsible Investment infrastructure work stream which was critical to the foundation of present-day sustainable investing.

"We're looking forward to partnering with Cantor Fitzgerald, a firm with a track record of delivering innovative alternative investment solutions for clients. Investors are increasingly looking to private markets to meet the need for more income and diversification in portfolios. Sustainable investment strategies have seen an increase in demand and are expected to account for a third (USD $35.3 trillion) of all investments in the world's five largest markets in 2022.1 Our platform is well positioned to accommodate the growing market," added Susan Dambekaln, Co-Founder of Capital Innovations.

About Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald, with over 12,000 employees, is a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation and has been a proven and resilient leader for over 75 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 5,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, SPAC underwriting and PIPE placements, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate, and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of the 24 primary dealers authorized to transact business with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Cantor Fitzgerald is a leading SPAC sponsor, having completed multiple initial public offerings and announced multiple business combinations through its CF Acquisition platform. For more information, please visit www.cantor.com.

About Capital Innovations, LLC

Capital Innovations is a leading alternative investment asset manager positioned to advise the world's leading investors. Founded in 2007, Capital Innovations has advised, managed, or co-sponsored investment programs encompassing over $9 billion in assets. Capital Innovations is a boutique investor in Infrastructure and Real Estate and Natural Resources.

Capital Innovations' alternative investment solutions primarily include two groups of complementary products: actively managed listed Real Assets strategies and tax-advantaged private markets Real Asset strategies.

Additional information is available at www.capinnovations.com.

A Registration statement relating to Cantor Fitzgerald Sustainable Infrastructure Fund has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) but have not yet become effective. The SEC has not approved or disapproved these securities or passed upon the adequacy of the preliminary prospectus of the Fund. Any representation to the contrary is considered a criminal offense. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained by calling 855-9-CANTOR (22-6087).

The Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC is not affiliated with Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. or Capital Innovations, LLC.

Important Risk Information

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the fund will meet its investment objective. There is no guarantee that any investing strategy, including asset allocation, will be successful.

The fund is suitable only for investors who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of the fund and should be viewed as a long-term investment. The fund is a closed-end fund, and there will not be a secondary market for the fund's shares. Limited liquidity is provided to shareholders only through the fund's quarterly repurchase offers for no less than 5% of the fund's shares outstanding at NAV. There is no guarantee that shareholders will be able to sell all of the shares they desire in a quarterly repurchase offer.

The underlying funds in which the fund may invest are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the fund. As a result, the cost of investing in the fund will be higher than the cost of investing directly in the underlying funds. The underlying funds are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the specific underlying fund. The use of leverage by the fund will magnify the fund's gains or losses.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing may take into consideration factors beyond traditional financial information to select securities, which could result in relative investment performance deviating from other strategies or broad market benchmarks, depending on whether such sectors or investments are in or out of favor in the market. Further, ESG strategies may rely on certain values-based criteria to eliminate exposures found in similar strategies or broad market benchmarks, which could also result in relative investment performance deviating. There is no assurance that employing ESG strategies will result in more favorable investment performance.

