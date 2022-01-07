Built In Honors Healthcare Management Administrators (HMA) in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards HMA Earns Spots on Built In Seattle's Best Workplaces and Best Small Companies to Work For

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that HMA is honored in its 2022 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, HMA earned a place on Seattle Best Workplaces and Seattle Best Small Companies to Work For. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises. It honors both remote-first employers and companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"We are thrilled to be honored for the culture we are building and the benefits we offer. At HMA, we prioritize people first and then data to create an inspiring workplace where our people freely contribute, deliver results, and have fun doing it. Trust, transparency, risk-taking, and collaboration are key components of our success. Being in the company of the other winners on this list is an honor," says Sherrie Gietzen, Chief People Officer at HMA.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. It reflects the benefits candidates are searching for most frequently on Built In; the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

HMA is Proving What's Possible in Healthcare®. Our team of caring experts design and deliver high-quality, innovative, and affordable health plans for self-funded employers. We are the service-oriented partner employers trust to protect two of their most important assets; their people and their health plan dollars. With over 30 years of industry experience and a team of proactive, highly-skilled professionals, we help employers improve their bottom-line. We call this "Winning Together" because we're on the same side and share the same goals – healthier outcomes for members at the best possible value. To learn more, visit www.accesshma.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

