NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's PARENTS released its first-ever Kids' Sleep Awards, recognizing the top sleep products for every child in 2022, as well as maternity-friendly sleep products for moms-to-be. Selected by the editors and kid-approved, the list of winners is on parents.com/sleepawards and in the January/February issue of PARENTS, available now.

PARENTS Announces Winners of Inaugural Kids' Sleep Awards 2022

"People often talk about infant sleep troubles, but kids of all ages struggle with bedtime and middle-of-the-night wake-ups, both of which can leave the entire family feeling exhausted," says PARENTS Editor in Chief Julia Edelstein. "We asked experts and real families to help us pinpoint bedroom upgrades that are worth the money and that really work, so that in these challenging times, everyone can get more rest."

PARENTS editors and experts tapped 25 families to test over 70 new and top-rated products. A total of 21 products that were determined to be effective and efficient were named winners of PARENTS' Kids' Sleep Awards 2022.

The complete list of PARENTS' Kids' Sleep Awards 2022 is presented below by category and on parents.com/sleepawards.

BEDDING

Best Sheets : Garnet Hill Kids' Bedding

Best Air Mattress : Air Comfort Dream Easy Kids' Air Mattress

Best Curtains : Marmalade Twinkle 108–Inch Grommet 100% Blackout Window Curtain

Best Pillow : Kid Purple Pillow

Best Sleeping Bag : L.L. Bean Kids' Cotton-Blend Camp Sleeping Bag

Best Mattress : Helix Kids

Best Heavy Blankie : Tranquility Kids Weighted Blanket

Best Wearable Blanket : Pillowfort Hooded Blanket

WELLNESS

Best Air Purifier : Cuisinart Countertop HEPA Air Purifier

Best Calming Lotion : Hello Bello Sleep Sweet Nighttime Lotion

Best Soothing Scent : Little Yawn Collective Relaxing Pillow Spray

TECH

Best Soothing Device : My Little Morphée

Best Door Alarm : Toddlermonitor

Best Alarm Clock : Hatch Rest+

Best Night Light : Tommee Tippee Penguin 2 in 1 Portable Night Light

Best Star Projector : Cloud B Twilight Turtle

Best White Noise : Tuft & Needle Snooz

PREGNANCY

Best Sleep Bra : Kindred Bravely Sublime Adjustable Crossover Nursing & Lounge Bra

Best Pregnancy Pillow : Boppy Cuddle Pillow

Best Nightgown : Mori Bump to Baby Nightgown

Best Bed Rail : Munchkin Sleep Safety Bedrail

ABOUT PARENTS

PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, reaches 9.3 million readers monthly through an award-winning magazine and over 19 million through its digital and social platforms. With an understanding that raising good people is the most important job, PARENTS serves up trusted advice that empowers moms and dads to care for their kids with confidence and find ways to enjoy the ride. PARENTS is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

