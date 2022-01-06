CIA INTRODUCES SUSTAINABLE FOOD SYSTEMS MASTER'S DEGREE

HYDE PARK, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Institute of America, the world's premier culinary college, announced a new addition to its School of Graduate and Professional Studies: an online master's degree in Sustainable Food Systems. Now enrolling for Fall 2022, this program is the first of its kind to approach sustainability issues—from climate change to renewable resources, waste reduction to responsible sourcing and more—through a culinary lens, with an eye toward the impact of our choices on our food system, both today and in the future. This is the CIA's third master's program, joining its master's degrees in Food Business and Wine and Beverage Management. The predominantly online 30-credit curriculum offers candidates the flexibility of learning on their own schedule, while continuing to advance in their careers, and includes short, immersive in-person residencies in the San Francisco Bay Area and New York's Hudson Valley, which provide opportunities for real-world experiential learning and industry networking.

The Culinary Institute of America introduces a master's degree in Sustainable Food Systems.

Program is first of its kind to approach sustability through a culinary lens, examining the impact of our food choices.

"As we continue to see accelerating evidence of the impact of our food choices on not just our personal health but that of our planet, crafting a better, more sustainable and resilient food system is imperative," said Cathy Jörin, senior director of the CIA School of Graduate and Professional Studies. "Graduates of this program will have the leadership skills needed to effect change, meet challenges head on, and shape the future of food."

In addition to exploring the connection between planetary health and future food systems, the curriculum examines organizational and public policies that address issues of diversity and inclusion along with inequality and social justice within the food system. Contributions from an external advisory council comprised of leaders in sustainability and business strategy from organizations including Food at Google, Oatly, Panera, James Beard Foundation, Zero Hunger | Zero Waste by Kroger, Good Food, FutureTable, and Wholesome Wave, among others, helped inform the curriculum.

The program is ideal for people working in or entering the fields of multi-unit restaurant, foodservice, and hotel management; agriculture, food production and food marketing; supply chain management; environmental NGO's; food and nutrition education; food writing; product development; sustainability program management; government/food policy; farm-to-table; and more.

The college is currently accepting applications for Fall 2022 entry. To enroll, students must have a bachelor's degree from an accredited U.S. institution or the international equivalent to a bachelor's degree. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.ciachef.edu/cia-online-sustainable-food-systems-masters-degree-program.

In addition to the three master's degree programs, the CIA's School of Graduate and Professional Studies houses the Food Business School—which offers non-credit online courses and in-person innovation intensives—and a post-bachelor's Accelerated Culinary Arts Certificate Program.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality, the private, not-for-profit college offers bachelor's, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The CIA's School of Graduate and Professional Studies offers master's degrees in sustainable food systems, food business, and wine and beverage management, as well as executive education and certificate programs. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry, and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

The Culinary Institute of America (PRNewsfoto/CIA)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Culinary Institute of America