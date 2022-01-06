Carrum Health Honored as One of Best Places To Work in 2022 by Built In

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In recently announced that Carrum Health , the first digital health company connecting employers and employees to Centers of Excellence (COEs) through a technology-powered platform, was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Carrum Health was recognized as a Best Small Company to Work For (#3), Best Paying Company (#19) and Best Place to Work (#38) in Chicago, and as a Best Small Company to Work For (#6) in San Francisco. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers, as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"Recognition as a best place to work in both the Bay Area and Chicago is an achievement we at Carrum Health are very proud of — especially given that we tripled our workforce while our entire team worked remotely over this past year," said Dan Nardi, chief operating officer at Carrum Health. "We strive to offer benefits and a culture that appeals to employees, while recognizing their value to our organization. I am thrilled to see our name listed in such good company as a place where employees want to be."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," said Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a value-based healthcare model that benefits families, employers and providers. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Carrum's award-winning surgery benefits platform connects self-insured employers with top providers under standardized bundled payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and health outcomes. Customers include Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

