Pediatrician-turned-inventor, Dr. James Huttner, first used the ShotBlocker on his 10-year-old daughter to alleviate pain and anxiety while getting a shot.

Editor’s Note: QR code is available for access to logo, picture and video files.

Bionix® ShotBlocker Proven to Help Reduce Pain from a Needle Poke

The 20-year-old revolutionary product is seeing tremen

"I'm always trying to find solutions for patients to have the best experience in a medical setting. Getting shots can be scary, and sometimes painful, and I wanted to find a way to use science to make that experience better," said James Huttner, MD, PhD, medical director and vice president, product development for Bionix.

"With this week's announcement by the Food and Drug Administration of the expansion of boosters and the huge increase in COVID-19 cases, now is the critical time to share how this product can help ease pain and anxiety of shots," said Dr. Huttner.

His daughter, now 29, was the first of thousands of people to rave about the ShotBlocker. According to a recent Amazon.com review, "[The ShotBlocker] was suggested to me by a friend. I ordered in time for my twins' shots. One of them giggled during shots. GIGGLED. I can't recommend this enough. I gave the rest of the pack out to friends. Best mom hack!"

The ShotBlocker is a simple piece of washable plastic, and clinical trials have demonstrated that it works about 75 – 80% of the time utilizing the Gate Theory of Pain.

"There's a pain gate that the nerve impulse and the pain impulses go through," Dr. Huttner explains. "When the ShotBlocker's little nubs are placed on the skin during an injection, the pain gate is overwhelmed by the sensory impulses, so no pain gets through to the brain."

This fall, with the increase in COVID-19 vaccinations, the ShotBlocker saw an increase in sales of over 140%. "We have had pharmacies, health departments and organizers of drive-thru vaccination clinics reach out to us for very large orders from all across the country," said Alyson Kamlani, primary care national account manager for Bionix.

The reusable ShotBlocker has been patented since 2005 and is the subject of numerous efficacy studies. "I think it's also important to note that the ShotBlocker has been used for people of all ages and all diagnoses, from allergies to insulin shots to hormone therapy," said Dr. Huttner.

Another happy customer wrote this review, "From an 11-year-old who is pretty needle-phobic: 'This shot blocker blocked 75% of the pain. It really helped and is very simple to use. The needle was out before I knew it was in. I don't know how it did it, but it really worked.' Parent observation: he didn't know the needle had gone in when it did, and was still waiting for it after the vaccine was already administered."

This week, the American Academy of Pediatrics published a report which cited, "COVID cases among children are extremely high: over 164,000 child cases were added the past week, an increase of nearly 24% over the prior week." "If anxiety or pain is an obstacle for children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, I think the ShotBlocker can make a real difference," said Dr. Huttner.

Dr. Huttner continues to invent products to not only improve experiences for patients, but also in other settings. In his free time, Dr. Huttner is known as the " Pie Doctor ," having invented many solutions for the kitchen, such as the Splatter Guard Pro™, Perfect Measure™ Measuring Cups, Cool Touch™ Lid Handle Covers and Guard'N Fresh™ Produce Saver.

The ShotBlocker is sold in select locations and online .

About Bionix®

A trusted name in the healthcare industry for 37 years, Bionix® has continued to grow and evolve with the ever-changing healthcare industry – in the United States and in more than 75 countries world-wide. For more information, visit www.bionix.com .

