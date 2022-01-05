World Renowned Parenting Expert Katherine Sellery Named 3x Amazon Bestselling Author

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parenting expert Katherine Sellery, Founder and CEO of the Conscious Parenting Revolution, has recently been named a 3x Amazon Bestselling Author for her Ebook 7 Strategies To Keep Your Relationship With Your Kids From Hitting The Boiling Point! As of December 16, the Ebook reached the #1 spot in both the Parenting and Parenting Teenagers categories, as well as the #2 spot in the Parenting & Relationships category.

A creator of the Guidance Approach to Parenting, and widely sought after parenting coach and expert, Katherine Sellery has helped thousands of parents, educators, social workers, and medical professionals transform how they see and respond to children's behaviors. You can learn more about the Guidance Approach to Parenting by visiting the Conscious Parenting Revolution website.

In the best-selling Ebook, which was released in early December, readers will learn practical strategies to prevent communication breakdowns and dismantle disputes, how to establish healthy habits and routines, and how to engage more deeply with their children. 7 Strategies To Keep Your Relationship With Your Kids From Hitting The Boiling Point is a guide to understanding our own parenting biases, how they affect the way we view our children's behavior, and how to overcome them.

"It has been my life's work to support families really seeing one another. To overcome the unconscious bias that children aren't really people yet and not worthy of 'mattering' enough to have their perspective taken into consideration", shares Sellery. "This Ebook is my small contribution to a different, more life giving and loving approach to connection first."

This Ebook is a lifeline for parents who are struggling to find real and implementable strategies to deal with conflict, with care. You can find 7 Strategies To Keep Your Relationship With Your Kids From Hitting The Boiling Point on Amazon , or learn more about Katherine Sellery by visiting her website.

