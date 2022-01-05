Classic Black was Texas' #1 Plate in 2021!

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official! The number one specialty license plate design in Texas for 2021 was Classic Black, the full black background design from My Plates.com. This retro design has held the position as Texas' most popular plate since its official launch in 2016.

Texas' #1 selling Classic Black license plate from MyPlates.com

Over 90,000 State and My Plates specialty license plates were sold in 2021, with Classic Black racking up just over 21,000 of those sales. The popularity of this design reaches back to the mid-1900s when a general issue Texas license plate featured a full black background.

Texas' second most popular design was Lone Star Black, exceeding 8,900 plates sold during this past year. The Lone Star Black design first hit the streets of Texas in 2008 and has sold over 111,000 plates since its debut, the most of any design within the My Plates program! Since its introduction, this favored design has contributed over $16 million to the Texas General Revenue Fund.

Rounding out the top five plates of 2021 were the Small Star Black design, Carbon Fiber, and Texas Black 1845, respectively. The top five plate designs for 2021 were all black and white designs and accounted for almost half of all plates sold.

"Black and white plates are very popular in Texas. They look sleek, cool, and compliment every vehicle color," said Steve Farrar, President of My Plates.com.

My Plates - Top Five Selling Plates 2021

Classic Black 21,334 Lone Star Black 8,923 Small Star Black 5,121 Carbon Fiber 4,491 Texas Black 1845 4,464

Were you wondering what other plates proved to be popular in 2021, like the top selling state charity plate design, or the top collegiate plate design? Good news! My Plates also released the rankings for these and other plate design categories such as Sports-Themed and Rookie plates.

My Plates - Top Five State Charity Plates

Texas Parks and Wildlife – Monarch Butterfly Animal Friendly Texas Parks and Wildlife – Horned Lizard Texas Parks and Wildlife – Bluebonnet Texas Parks and Wildlife – Whitetail Deer

My Plates - Top Five Collegiate Plates (In-State)

Texas A&M University University of Texas Texas Tech University Texas Christian University University of Houston

My Plates - Top Five Collegiate Plates (Out-of-State)

Penn State University University of Oklahoma University of Alabama Louisiana State University Oklahoma State University

My Plates - Top Five Sports-Themed Plates

Dallas Cowboys Texas Diver Texas Trophy Hunters Association Houston Astros I'd Rather Be Golfing

My Plates – Rookie Plates (plates launched during the last 12months)

Lone Star Carbon Texas Parks and Wildlife – Monarch Butterfly Texas Diver Zeta Phi Beta Texas Master Naturalist

My Plates designs and markets new specialty license plates as a vendor for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. Texans have purchased more than 580,000 My Plates since November 2009, contributing more than $120 million to the Texas General Revenue Fund. My Plates' goal is to create a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship designed to maximize revenues for the state through the sale of My Plates specialty plates. Learn more at www.MyPlates.com .

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is a dynamic state agency dedicated to customer service, consumer protection and the success of motor vehicle-related industries. For every $1 the agency spends, it returns more than $10 in state revenue. These funds are primarily used to build and maintain the state's roads and bridges. Each year the agency registers approximately 25 million vehicles; regulates vehicle dealers; credentials buses and big trucks for intrastate and interstate commerce; issues oversize and overweight permits; and awards grants to law enforcement agencies to reduce vehicle burglaries and thefts. Learn more at www.TxDMV.gov .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MyPlates.com