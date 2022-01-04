Tugboat Logic Expands Global Reach, Launching EU Data Center

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tugboat Logic by OneTrust , a leading security assurance company, announced today its software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is launching an additional instance of the Tugboat Logic product with a data center and hosting services located in the EU (European Union).

(PRNewsfoto/Tugboat Logic by OneTrust)

Tugboat Logic believes that safer data benefits everyone and with cyberthreats on the rise, organizations have increasing concerns regarding data storage and localization. Tugboat Logic's expansion in the EU market provides peace of mind regarding data residency to address these concerns.

Many businesses in the EU require data storage in a local geographical region to meet business and compliance standards. However, not storing data in the EU can increase friction during the sales process or when entering partnership conversations. Often, organizations prefer their data to live in the EU as it is viewed as a more trusted data location. Tugboat Logic's new EU data center allows organizations located in or providing services to the EU to reduce worry and risk associated with non-compliance, potentially accelerating their growth and compliance ROI.

"Tugboat Logic is excited to announce this new data center and enable the capacity for our European clients or those doing business within the EU to meet their regulatory and IT compliance needs," said Ray Kruck, Chief Executive Officer of Tugboat Logic. "For 2022 and beyond, our EU data center extends our cloud infrastructure to support the European market in order to meet local data residency requirements."

Tugboat Logic's infrastructure investment in the EU data center reinforces its commitment to protecting customer data and signals the expansion of its global footprint. Now, EU organizations can experience the power of a remote-work-friendly solution that enables customers to implement InfoSec programs, manage compliance tasks and projects, collaborate with auditors, automate evidence collection, and achieve continuous compliance while storing their customer data within the EU in adherence with local regulations.

"As Tugboat Logic increases our growth in Europe, it is important for us to address the key data residency concerns of our customers by providing an EU regional data center. In addition, this underscores our commitment to privacy regulations such as GDPR as a core element of your overall InfoSec program," said Patrick Murray, Chief Product Officer at Tugboat Logic.

About Tugboat Logic by OneTrust

Tugboat Logic by OneTrust is the Security Assurance Platform that streamlines the achievement of InfoSec certifications and helps ensure continuous compliance. Tugboat Logic provides automated technology to demystify the process of creating and managing an InfoSec program. With Tugboat Logic, companies can quickly get secure and prove it to customers. Powered by AI, Tugboat Logic's patented technology automates InfoSec policy creation, audit readiness, and security questionnaire response so companies can gain trust with customers and sell more. Tugboat Logic helps businesses prepare for audits in half the time and at a fraction of the cost. It ensures they can respond to security questionnaires in minutes (not hours) and builds and scales their InfoSec plan in minutes. In 2021, OneTrust acquired Tugboat Logic to give growing companies a platform they can grow into as security programs mature. Website: https://www.tugboatlogic.com/

PR Contact:

Tyler Munro

Tugboat Logic by OneTrust

Tyler@tugboatlogic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tugboat Logic by OneTrust