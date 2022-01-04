Thomson Reuters Announces Gary Bisbee as its Next Head of Investor Relations

Bisbee joins the company today after 20 years as a leading research/sell-side analyst

Frank Golden, current Head of Investor Relations, to retire in July 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced Gary Bisbee has joined the company and will transition into the role as its next Head of Investor Relations, effective March 1, 2022. Bisbee will succeed Frank Golden, who informed the company of his intention to retire in July 2022 after 18 years in the role. Based in New York, Bisbee will report directly to Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters.

"I am pleased to welcome Gary into this strategic leadership position. Gary brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong network from across the financial and investment community to the company with over two decades of experience as a top equity research analyst at several leading global financial institutions," said Eastwood. "Having also covered us for many years, Gary is well positioned to continue to advance our strategy and vision to the market and among our shareholders. His leadership in this respect comes at a critical time as Thomson Reuters continues its transformation into a content-driven technology company."

Bisbee brings more than 20 years of research and sales experience to Thomson Reuters. He formerly served as Senior Equity Research Analyst and Managing Director at Bank of America Securities, where he tracked and provided outlook on the leading business, technology, and information services companies. Prior to that, he spent time at RBC Capital Markets, Barclays Capital, and Lehman Brothers in similar roles. Bisbee began his career in institutional equity sales at Lehman Brothers.

"I'm truly honored to join Thomson Reuters at such an exciting and pivotal moment for the company. I have long admired Thomson Reuters as a leading technology and information services company, and I look forward to partnering with Mike and the rest of the company to help define Thomson Reuters vision for itself and the industry as it continues its transformation plan," stated Bisbee.

Eastwood added, "I, along with the rest of the Thomson Reuters executive team, also want to thank Frank for his many years of service. He has worked in partnership with the company's leadership across some of the most important moments in our corporate history to educate and expand our shareholder base, including our acquisition of Reuters and our partnership with Blackstone for Refinitiv and the subsequent sale to London Stock Exchange Group. Frank and Gary will work closely together over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition and uphold the high standards of integrity and financial reporting, alongside strong analyst and shareholder relations."

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

