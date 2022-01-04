TCL Unveils Cinematic Advances and TV Innovation at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and leading technology companies, today announced new products and spoke to innovations that will deliver unique functionality for an elevated entertainment experience at the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). TCL discussed new technology being developed including the first dynamic video motion ecosystem, more mini-LED powered TVs, and high-performance gaming features. Its latest introductions further strengthen TCL's North American leadership and portfolio of award-winning TVs.

With homes in the U.S. now enjoying blockbuster movie premiers on the same day of its theatrical release, TCL is especially focused on making the biggest screen TVs available to more customers with its XL Collection - a unique selection of TVs exceeding 80" that deliver larger-than-life entertainment with varying features that fit any big-screen home theater. TCL will offer the newest and largest model in this series with a 98" QLED-powered television, available now at popular retailers. Starting at under $8,000, TCL is honoring its commitment to deliver powerful picture performance and big-screen immersion at an accessible price point.

"As TCL continues to drive into increasingly larger screen sizes with its advanced panel production facilities, the TCL team must ensure that we're delivering world-class products with the performance levels that our users truly want in their family room. In fact, here in North America, TVs 60" and larger were one quarter of all TVs sold in 2021 and those big screens were just over half of all TV sales revenue last year," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL North America. "Now you don't have to leave the house to enjoy blockbuster movies, which is a huge shift for home entertainment, so to enjoy that same truly immersive experience of the cinema screen under your own roof, we're offering bigger, more powerful TVs. By utilizing our vertical integration advantages in the television space to continue innovating and producing, TCL has plans for bringing mini-LED powered displays across all new high-performance sets in North America and is well poised for another great year in the television business."

In addition to being a leader in bigger screen sizes, TCL has been a leader in delivering more contrast with mini-LED backlight technology. TCL introduced the world's first TV with mini-LED backlight technology in North America three years ago with tens of thousands of micro-meter class mini-LEDs arrayed behind the LCD to deliver pure precision contrast and brilliantly smooth luminance. TCL then introduced its 2nd generation of TVs with mini-LED backlight technology and deployed it on the 6-Series line of mainstream performance TVs. And now, the 3rd generation of mini-LED is launching on the flagship TV of its XL Collection – the 85-inch 8K QLED X925pro featuring OD Zero mini-LED backlight technology. The X9 delivers brilliantly smooth luminance and precision contrast for dramatic image depth, dazzling in even the brightest rooms, with an ultra-thin profile under 10 millimeters.

This year, TCL will take the home theater experience to a whole new level with revolutionary technology in TV models currently in development. Building on TCL's critically acclaimed picture performance, the brand is continuing to improve the foundations of an impactful image - color, contrast, and clarity. Working with strategic partners to bring innovations in each of those areas, TCL provides more color with Quantum Dot technology and wide color standards; more contrast with mini-LED backlight technology and Contrast Control Zones™; and more clarity with new high dynamic range standards and display resolution moving from 4K to 8K.

As TCL TVs get bigger and brighter, the impact of great motion performance has become even more important so TCL will also perfect the quality of moving images. TCL is working with Pixelworks and other entertainment leaders to define and deploy a new motion ecosystem with a wholistic approach, to bring the power and innovation of the TrueCut Motion eco-system to its high-performance TV models in North America for the first time. A critical component to great visual experiences, TrueCut Motion is an end-to-end solution that includes a new content delivery format and device certification program to guarantee a consistent filmmaker-approved output. With TrueCut Motion, content creators have a new tool to dynamically use motion to better express style, to immerse viewers in stories and to elicit emotion. With TrueCut Motion technology, viewers can witness this incredible motion, consistently presented the way the filmmaker intended, without adjusting settings on the TV remote. The addition of TrueCut Motion along with features like 4K and HDR mean that viewers will have a home theater experience unlike anything previously imaginable.

TCL's award-winning TV technology and picture performance also elevates the video game experience. The latest game consoles and PC gaming set-ups with incredibly powerful graphics cards demand the biggest, brightest, sharpest and fastest TVs and TCL has been able to exceed these needs year over year. High-performance gaming TVs from TCL already feature Auto Game Mode for automatic and super-responsive game-feel, Variable Refresh Rate that will keep up with intense game play, and even HGiG mode for the ultimate in HDR gaming performance. And TCL's premium TVs currently support gaming at 4K HDR in 120Hz but this year, the sets will step up from a 120Hz panel refresh to 144Hz for even smoother action and faster game-feel. Previously only existing on select high-end gaming monitors that typically max out at a 32-inch screen size, now that TCL's high-performance TVs will support 4K at 144Hz serious gamers will want to upgrade from a small gaming monitor to something more impactful.

While TCL over-delivers on the hardware, its software partners are working just as hard to provide an entertainment experience that matches the TV's performance. By taking an OS-balanced approach, TCL applies the same performance vs. value proposition recipe that has made the brand successful with its 3-, 4-, 5-, and 6-Series televisions and allowed consumers to choose how they want to engage with their TV and their content. As the landscape for streaming grows, customer demands call for multiple choices and TCL's platform agnostic product offerings can answer those needs.

TCL introduced its Roku TV™ models in 2014 and disrupted the consumer electronics industry with its explosive growth. All TCL Roku TV models feature not only a simple and customizable home screen, but also offer a free Roku Mobile app with private listening, compatibility with the three major voice ecosystems, search across top steaming channels and access to The Roku Channel and over 200 live TV channels. TCL continues to make a full line of TCL Roku TV models, including the award-winning 6-Series and industry-leading 8-Series televisions.

TCL has also worked closely with Google to introduce the newest Smart TV experience with Google TV™. New features like hands-free voice control with Google Assistant, a content-first home screen and innovative ways to discover content has enriched TCL's television lineup. Currently, TCL is one of Google's largest TV partners worldwide, selling more than 10M sets annually featuring Google TV and Android TV™.

To learn more about TCL and its products, please visit booth #17017 in Central Hall at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show January 5-8 in the Las Vegas Convention Center or visit www.tclusa.com/ces.

